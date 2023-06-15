Albay diocese welcomes aid for Mayon evacuees

The Diocese of Legazpi is accepting donations for thousands of evacuees from the danger zone of the country’s most active volcano amid its continuing unrest.

The diocese’s Social Action Center (SAC) said it is accepting donations to provide water, food, hygiene kits, and other necessities to affected residents.

“SAC Legazpi welcomes donations in cash and kind,” said its executive director, Fr. Eric Matillano.

He said donations in kind may be directly delivered to local parishes or to the SAC Legazpi office at the Albay Cathedral compound in the city of Legazpi.

Cash donations, on the other hand, may be sent to their BPI Savings Account No. 0851–0067-37, with the account name Social Action Center.

On Monday, the Albay provincial government expanded the danger zone around Mayon volcano to seven kilometers as it continues spewing lava and sulfuric gas.

At least 13,000 people have been evacuated from the area around Mayon since last week as volcanic activity intensifies.

The diocese immediately activated its emergency response system and assigned teams to the affected parishes.

