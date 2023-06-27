Julie’s and Julie’s: Identical baked goods brands are not the same

Julie’s versus Julie’s?

In the Philippines, there are at least two popular brands of baked goodies both called Julie’s. One logo pictures a black-haired woman, while the other is blond.

Reddit user u/DLAddict shared a picture of a branch of Julie’s Bakeshop and a yellow wrapper labeled Julie’s Biscuits Assorties.

“I honestly thought they were the same brands,” the user said on r/Philippines, a subreddit in the discussion website for the Philippines and Filipinos.

“You vs [versus] the girl he told you not to worry about,” a Reddit user joked.

“Antayin [niyo] na sumegway ‘yan into law business. Julie’s Prudence,” another Redditor quipped, referring to jurisprudence, or the theory, philosophy, and study of law.

“‘Yung sa baba na logo, akala nag-modernize na ng logo si Tita Julie,” commented another user, referring to the Julie’s Biscuits snack.

A different Pinoy also thought they were of the same brand.

“Hala, hindi [ba],” the Redditor reacted to the post.

Another Reddit user mentioned that the other Julie’s brand is not Philippine-made.

“Julie’s Malaysia: 1985. Julie’s Philippines: 1981,” the user commented with accompanying Philippine flag emojis.

Choose your fighter

The branch on the Reddit post is that of Julie’s Bakeshop, a Filipino bakery first established in 1981.

The bakeshop describes itself as a “neighborhood bakeshop chain loved by Filipinos.”

It offers an assortment of baked and fried bread, loaves, baked sweets, pastries, snack cakes, and other non-coffee products like peanut butter spread and powdered coffee.

Julie’s Bakeshop features the smiling face of a woman with a red headband and earrings as its logo. It also uses red and yellow as its main brand color, based on its website.

Meanwhile, Julie’s Biscuit Assorties is a brand of Julie’s Biscuits, a leading Malaysian biscuit band established in 1985.

It offers various biscuit types such as sandwich biscuits, butter crackers, oat cookies, and flavored egg wafer rolls.

The Malaysian brand’s logo features a side profile of a blonde girl with a red headband and blue outfit. It uses blue and yellow as its main brand color.

The products of Julie’s Biscuits are also exported to over 80 counties, including the Philippines.

In Manila, its Facebook page is named Julie’s Biscuits Philippines. It has the username @juliesph.

Meanwhile, its Malaysia-based page is named Julie’s Biscuits with the username @JuliesBiscuits.