‘Most Likely’: Redditors drop witty comments over Marikina shop’s name

A shop offering construction materials in Marikina City had some Redditors commenting witty remarks about its name.

Reddit user u/piogav123 on Monday, August 14 posted a picture of two shops named “Most Likely Construction Supply.”

“Construction supply kaya ‘to?” the user quipped.

“Hardware store names never cease to amaze me, haha,” the Redditor added.

The post has been upvoted at 99%. It has also received several reactions from the r/Philippines subreddit.

“Baka. Tingnan na lang,” a Reddit user wrote in response to the shop’s name.

“I don’t know, man, medyo sus [suspicious]. Just ask to be sure,” another Redditor commented with a grinning-squinting emoji.

“Mataas ang chance na construction supply siya. Haha,” wrote a different Pinoy in jest.

“How likely ba kamo?” another Redditor commented.

“Most likely” means “more likely than not.” It also means “probably.”

The shops can be found along Bagong Farmers Avenue 1 in Barangay Tumana, Marikina City.

A Redditor claimed in the comments that they used to pass by that area whenever they go to work before.

“Sa Tumana ‘yan, ‘di ba? Araw-araw kong nadadaanan dati papuntang trabaho, and it always made me smile!” the Reddit user wrote.

A barangay in Maguindanao del Sur also caught the attention of the subreddit before for its name, which online users associated with the chief adversary of God.

READ: Maguindanao del Sur’s Barangay Satan captures online attention