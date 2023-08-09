Maguindanao del Sur’s Barangay Satan captures online attention

It’s not what it looks like.

A name of a barangay or village in Maguindanao del Sur earned attention on a Philippine subreddit forum after online users associated its name with the chief adversary of God.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of a Google Map image that featured location tags such as Satan Elementary School, Barangay Health Center of Satan and Satan Primary School.

“We have [a] barangay named Satan,” Redditor u/golem12121.

The post has been upvoted at 99%. It has also expectedly amassed various comments from other Filipino Redditors.

“I guess ‘yung daan [diyan] is called Highway to Hell,” a Pinoy commented, referencing a song title of Australian rock band AC/DC.

“Well, there goes my hometown,” another Redditor joked.

“‘Bruh, who named this place?'” wrote a different Pinoy.

Others, however, were closer to the truth.

“Maguindanao del Sur?” a Redditor commented.

“Probably pronounced ‘Sat-an,'” another Reddit user wrote.

Barangay Satan is a real place, specifically located in the municipality of Shariff Aguak, a province in Maguindanao del Sur in the southern Philippines.

Videos from news reports indicate the barangay’s name is pronounced as “Sah-tan,” similar to how the word “ratan” is pronounced.

Here are examples of how the barangay name should be pronounced, according to the reports of ABS-CBN and News5.

Meanwhile, the chief enemy of God has his name pronounced as “Sey-tan.”