Pinoys condemn video of midnight drag racing along Marcos Highway

A video of two cars reportedly participating in a race along Marcos Highway in Marikina City did not sit well with the online community.

A mobility website on Thursday posted a video sent to them by a reader which was allegedly taken in front of the LRT-2 Santolan Station.

“Uso pa po pala ang ‘Fast and Furious’ ngayon? Tapat [lang] po ng LRT-2 Santolan. Halos every night po ‘yan, around 1-2 a.m.,” VISOR said in a Facebook post on June 20, quoting the sender.

“Fast and Furious” is a media franchise centered on a series of action films about street racing, heists and espionage.

“NO TO STREET RACING,” VISOR captioned the post with a crossed mark emoji.

In the video, two sedans with dual colors are seen positioning themselves on two separate lanes of the highway heading toward Antipolo.

However, a truck is parked across one of the cars, blocking its way.

The cars later move to another lane, effectively blocking two lanes of the highway.

Vehicles eventually build up behind as a motorcycle blocks another lane while waiting for the racing cars to drive forward.

The video has earned 822,000 views, 12,000 likes and reactions and 3,000 comments so far, with Filipinos denouncing the act.

“When will the Philippine National Police [or] Highway Patrol Group-PMG do something about the infamous street racing that goes on unabated along Marcos Highway?!” a Facebook user said.

Another Pinoy claimed to have reported the drag racing incident to authorities before but was ignored.

“Naku, nireport ko sa MMDA ‘yan kasi lagi ako dumadaan [diyan] madaling araw ‘pag magdi-dialysis dahil [may] outpost ang MMDA [diyan] malapit sa Sta. Lucia,” the Facebook user said.

“Sagot ba naman sa’kin, hindi na daw nila sakop at jurisdiction [‘yung] area… Kaya sabi ko, kahit na [hindi] niyo sakop, at least relay it to PNP or other government agency na nag-cover ng ganyang issue [diyan], tutal government agency din sila, so they can coordinate na lang… Kaso parang walang [pakialam[ at ‘di na ako nireplyan,” the online user added.

“Nakaka-bwisit pa [diyan], hinaharangan nila [‘yung] mga incoming traffic ‘pag mag-start na sila kaya nakaka-perwisyo… Galaw-galaw naman sa mga opisina niyo, Land Transportation Office – Philippines, Philippine National Police,” he continued, tagging the pages of the two offices.

Another Facebook user claimed that drag racing has been happening in the area for years.

“Mga perwisyo talaga. If I’m not mistaken, [two years] ago, may ganyan din sa Robinson’s Metro East. Naibalita pa. Ngayon, eto na naman sila. Mga ‘di talaga nadadala,” the user commented.

In 2022, two vehicles were also caught drag racing on Marcos Highway. One of them reportedly had spurious documents while the other had a change of motor without clearance from the Highway Patrol Group.

Meanwhile, authorities said that it is already investigating the latest case of drag racing on the highway.

It was also confirmed that they were using motorcycles to block off the lanes to be used for the race.

A barangay tanod told GMA’s “Unang Balita” that the group was disrupted when the police passed by, causing them to run off.

Authorities vowed to continue police visibility and the presence of barangay tanods in the area to prevent such instances.

While there is still no official law against drag racing in the country, the Department of Justice said there are republic acts and ordinances against the activity.

It said that under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, those participating in drag racing can be penalized for speeding or reckless driving.

The DOJ also cited Batas Pambansa Bilang 33, which penalizes “speed” contests involving motor vehicles.

Drag racing is an acceleration contest between two vehicles.