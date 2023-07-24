Spotted: Buses carrying groups of Marcos supporters ahead of 2nd SONA

Local social media raised questions about funding as buses carrying support groups of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were spotted ahead of his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

Reports on the ground showed a number of blue buses spotted along Commonwealth Avenue.

Some were from Ceres Transport, a bus transport service.

Other chartered buses with tarpaulins were also seen by the media.

Some had tarps bearing the name and face of Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, who was recently called out for having her image printed on some students’ certificates of recognition.

Another tarp bearing the slogan of the Valenzuela City local government unit was also spotted.

Reports said the concert which the Marcos supporters are attending is a “volunteer concert for nation building.”

There are also LCD screens available where they can view the SONA.

Meanwhile, pictures and clips of the buses along Commonwealth Avenue earned questions from some Twitter users who saw the lineup, particularly about the funding source.

“Again, sino nagbayad niyan?” a Pinoy commented.

“Is this where our taxes go?” another Twitter user partly commented.

“Sino nagbayad? Taxpayers money?” asked a different Pinoy.

Last year, some pro-administration groups also held a street concert shortly after Marcos’ first SONA.

Vice President Sara Duterte attended that event.

Meanwhile, several progressive groups staged the People’s SONA ahead of Marcos’ national address as they protested against issues such as the high prices of basic commodities, the Maharlika Investment Fund and fare hikes, among others.