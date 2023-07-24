2 senators spotted not clapping as Marcos gets introduced at 2nd SONA

There were now two lawmakers who did not clap when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approached the podium to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

Last year, opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros trended on social media for skipping the applause when the chief executive was introduced before delivering his maiden SONA.

Now, Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III and Hontiveros both did not clap when Marcos took to the podium to deliver his second SONA.

This was noticed by some Twitter users and a media outlet.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III was seen not applauding President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. as he steps onto the pedestal for his second State of the Nation Address. #PressOnePH #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/SUKOixgF8f — PressONE.PH (@PressOnePH) July 24, 2023

Sen. Risa Hontiveros did not clap today. A very consistent queen indeed. SHE IS MOTHER. #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/pdHLrR9i8I — Dye (hermit mode) (@regal_nerd) July 24, 2023

Pimentel also sported what appeared to be a neutral expression.

Before the SONA began, Pimentel said he was hoping Marcos would discuss “the real Philippine situation” for the latter’s second SONA.

He also said the public can expect the minority to observe “more vigilance” in the second session of the 19th Congress.

Meanwhile, Hontiveros said she did not expect much from Marcos’ second SONA.

She also described his administration as “too chill” in its first year in office.

“Parang masyadong naging chill iyong administration sa unang taon. Kaya siguro sabi ni [House] Speaker, this may be the shortest SONA ever. Baka dahil, unfortunately, wala pang nagawa masyado,” Hontiveros said before.

Hontiveros and Pimentel are the only opposition members in the upper chamber.

The opposition ensures the checks and balances in the government, especially in a democratic one.

Hontiveros previously said people should entertain a “diverse perspective” so that “everyone will have their representation.”