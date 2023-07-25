‘#LabanFilipinas’ trends as Pinoys cheer for Filipinas victory at Women’s World Cup

“#LabanFilipinas” became the top trending hashtag on local Twitter Tuesday afternoon as the country earned its first-ever Women’s World Cup win against co-host New Zealand.

The second word in the hashtag pertains to the nickname of the Philippines’ women’s national football team.

In this case, it also pertains to the historic victory of the Southeast Asian country against the Land of the Long White Cloud at the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, July 25.

The Filipinas stunned New Zealand‘s Football Ferns at the Wellington Regional Stadium when Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines’ first-ever goal halfway in the first half match against Wellington.

Reports said the scoreline stood until halftime before the Philippines came away with a 1-0 win over New Zealand, giving the country its first win at the World Cup.

While Wellington did not lack in effort, they were said to have “seemingly lost the magic touch of their historic opener and missed a series of goalscoring opportunities,” according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ victory caused the hashtag “#LabanFilipinas” to quickly land on Twitter Philippines’ top trending list on Tuesday afternoon as Pinoys cheered for their winning team.

“#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 host New Zealand has been beaten by the strong and resilient women of the @PilipinasWNFT! SO PROUD OF YOU, GIRLS!!! After so long, we finally did it!!! Ang sarap maging football fan!!! #LabanFilipinas #PHI,” a Twitter user said.

“Goosebumps!!! So this is how it feels like watching your country play for [World Cup]. #LabanFilipinas,” another Twitter user commented.

“What an entrance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup!!! Cheering with the rest of a grateful and excited nation. Maraming salamat for this historic win, Filipinas! Mabuhay kayo,” former vice president Leni Robredo cheered, adding the hashtags “#LabanFilipinas” and “#FIFAWWC.”

What an entrance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup!!! Cheering with the rest of a grateful and excited nation. Maraming salamat for this historic win, Filipinas! Mabuhay kayo 🇵🇭 #LabanFilipinas#FIFAWWC https://t.co/inaTLQQWPz — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) July 25, 2023

Cartoonist Zach of the artist collective Pitik Bulag also paid tribute to the Filipinas with an artwork.

“An iconic header. First-ever goal. First-ever win. #LabanFilipinas,” he tweeted.

The Philippines close out their Group A against 1995 winners Norway on Sunday, while New Zealand face Switzerland.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an international association football competition contested by the senior women’s national teams of the members of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the sport’s international governing body.