‘Xvideos’ lands on trending list after Twitter’s ‘X’ rebrand

Twitter bid goodbye to the iconic blue bird logo and rebranded itself with an “X” logo. This prompted users to liken it to an adult video site.

“Xvideos” found itself on Twitter’s trending list following this rebrand with over 111,000 tweets related to the term.

The Twitter feed was flooded with memes and confusion about the rebrand.

Several Twitter users were puzzled why it trended in the first place.

“Why is Xvideos trending in the Philippines?,” Filipino Twitch streamer Maggiekarp wondered in a Tweet.

Others speculated that videos on Twitter would also be called, “X videos,” with some attaching memes to their tweets.

“So, from now on, the videos uploaded to this site will be called Xvideos,” a Twitter user joked, with a video clip from a Spongebob episode.

Twitter users also quipped that the owners and staff of Xvideos did not take the microblogging platform’s rebranding lightly.

The adult video, however, took Twitter’s rebranding very lightly, in contrast with the memes Twitter users are posting on the platform.

How Xvideos reacted

On the same day Twitter changed its logo, the Twitter account of the adult video site said that it will allow users of its website to create an account with an “X account” on its website.

“Since we have common interests, we’re going to have to add the ability to log in to XVIDEOS with a… X account,” Xvideos said in the tweet, which also tagged Twitter owner Elon Musk and the official account of Twitter.

Neither Musk nor Twitter has reacted to the adult site’s post on its plan to add a new login feature to its website.