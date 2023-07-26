Women’s World Cup roundup: Philippines records historic win

Sarina Bolden scored in the 24th minute to lead the Philippines to a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in a Group A clash on Tuesday at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand.

Olivia McDaniel made four saves for the Philippines (1-1-0), which recorded its first goal and first win in Women’s World Cup history.

New Zealand (1-1-0) was unable to convert any of its seven corner kicks. The tournament co-host country was coming off a 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener.

Jacqui Hand hit the goal post in the 64th minute and appeared to score the game-tying goal four minutes later after converting a cross from Hannah Wilkinson. A review, however, showed Wilkinson was offside and the goal was disallowed.

The Philippines will face Norway (0-1-1) on Sunday, while New Zealand will challenge Switzerland (1-0-1).

Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Norway was unable to take advantage of a 7-2 edge in corner kicks and settled for a scoreless draw versus Switzerland in a Group A match in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The Norwegians were dealt an unfortunate blow when star forward Ada Hegerberg sustained a groin injury in pre-match warmups and had to sit out the contest. Hegerberg is a former Ballon d’Or winner.

Gaelle Thalmann made five saves for the Swiss, while Aurora Mikalsen turned away one shot for Norway.

The Norwegians must defeat the Philippines on Sunday to have any chance to advance in the tournament.

—Field Level Media