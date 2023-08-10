Modess Philippines bags award for menstrual health campaign

Modess Philippines won bronze in the Most Effective Collaboration or Partnership category at the fifth Global Influencer Marketing Awards held on July 20.

KFC Australia and finance company Revolut bagged gold and silver awards for the category, respectively.

The annual Global Influencer Marketing Awards is an award-giving body that recognizes effective, creative and inclusive collaborations between brands and their consumers.

Modess Philippines celebrated its first win for its 2022 #BeNextPeriodReady campaign done in cooperation with the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

“We are honored to receive this award for #BeNextPeriodReady, a campaign we feel resonated with many young Filipinas by breaking the stigma around periods, and advancing education around the importance of caring for their menstrual health,” said Jason Khu, senior brand manager for Modess Philippines.

The brand joined Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu in her advocacy of promoting menstrual equity. Sandhu also gave a speech at the campaign’s launch where she encouraged the youth to embrace their bodies and health positively.

Through its partnership with both ABS-CBN Foundation and Miss Universe Philippines Organization, Modess Philippines was able to distribute “Period Ready Kits” to communities around the country.

The influencer-led campaign was mounted across social media platforms to spark engagement through partnerships between influencers and communities including Pulse Communications, the brand said. —Intern, Ingrid Alexandrea Delgado