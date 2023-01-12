Celeste Cortesi dons sky blue gown referencing name at Miss Universe prelims

Celeste Cortesi stunned the crowd with her sky-blue gown that references the story of her name during the preliminaries of the 71st Miss Universe.

Celeste showcased the creation of renowned Filipino designer Oliver Tolentino on stage during the evening gown round on January 12 (Philippine time).

Her evening gown walk was posted on Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook page.

It was also here that MUPH stated that her name “Celeste” means “heavenly” and “sky blue” in the Italian language.

“In the poem her father wrote for her, he writes that when he was holding her in his arms he knew her name would be Celeste. Celeste means heavenly and sky blue in Italian,” the post reads.

The pageant’s host Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu also shared Celeste’s hobbies while she walked on stage.

“Celeste enjoys traveling because she likes challenging herself to learn new languages. This 25-year-old supports a mental health and well-being organization that provides services to those in need,” Sandhu said.

Celeste also previously highlighted her advocacy for poor children through Save the Children Philippines during the swimsuit round of the competition.

Viewers, meanwhile, showered their favorite candidate with support on social media.

“The gown’s color and styling is unique, plus that genuine smile Celeste! You carried it well, Queen! Excited for this Sunday’s Coronation,” one Facebook user said.

“Thank you to Sir Oliver. Simple ng gown pero naidala ni Celeste. Perfect!” another user commented.

The keyword “Celeste” and the hashtag #CELESTIALuniverse also reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines as users posted their reactions to the beauty queen’s journey so far.