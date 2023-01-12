Celeste Cortesi reunites with mom ahead of Miss Universe 2022 coronation night

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi’s mother traveled to New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America to support her daughter.

In an Instagram story shared by Celeste on Wednesday (Philippine time), her mother Maria Luisa Rabimbi was seen preparing a meal.

“My mom is here,” Celeste wrote with a pleading emoji and heart-hand emoji.

Cortesi’s mother is based in Panama, Italy.

Miss Universe Philippines Director of Communication Voltaire Tayag also shared a photo of Celeste’s mom on Instagram.

“So happy to be reunited with Mama Universe @marialuisarabimbi . Look @celeste_cortesi who’s here!!! We’ll be cheering for you later,” he wrote in the caption.

Facebook fan page Pageant Avenue also posted a photo of Celeste’s mother holding a fan featuring the Philippine bet’s photo. This was taken from Tayag’s Instagram story.

The pageant page described the mother as Celeste’s “no. 1 fan.”

In June last year, Celeste reunited with her mother in Panama, Italy after almost three years.

Miss Universe held the preliminary competition on Thursday morning (Philippine time) National costume competition will follow at 11 a.m. (Philippine time)

Meanwhile, the coronation night will be held on Saturday, January 14 evening in New Orleans. (9 a.m., Sunday, January 15, Philippine time).

