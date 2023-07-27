‘Who wore it better?’: Herlene Budol, Celeste Cortesi twinning in hooded gown for GMA Gala 2023

Two beauty queens have a wholesome interaction on Instagram following the GMA Gala 2023 that was held on Saturday, July 22.

Miss Tourism World Philippines 2023 Herlene Nicole Budol and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi were among the artists and beauty queens who attended the event.

Amid the stunning fits of the guests, some Filipinos noticed how similar the ensembles of Herlene and Celeste were.

Both wore hooded long gowns in nude hues. Hooded gowns are currently an on-trend fashion statement on red carpets in the United States.

These comparisons soon reached Herlene.

Herlene uploaded photos of her look on her social media accounts on Monday.

In her post, the comedian shared that the dress was designed by Mara Chua. She also cracked a joke about her twinning outfits with Celeste during the event.

“GMA GALA LAST NIGHT with someone,” Herlene said.

“Si Celeste ang inorder ako yung dumating. Disappointed yung nag-order haha,” she added with a laughing emoji.

Celeste saw this post.

In the comments section, the Filipina-Italian complimented Herlene while still amused at her joke.

“Ahahaha you look beautiful!” Celeste replied.

Herlene has also previously expressed support for Celeste following the latter’s early finish at the Miss Universe 2022.

Celeste did not advance to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition that was held last January 15 (Manila time).

Herlene later comforted the Miss Universe finalist through a social media post.

“Celeste, maganda ka pa din. We love you. Ako nga na-budol e,” she said.

Herlene was referring to the fiasco of Miss Planet International (MPI), a competition she joined in November 2022.

The comedian-beauty queen withdrew her bid at that pageant after facing issues with the organizers and the place.

These include the threat of the Ebola virus that broke out in Uganda where the pageant activities were taking place.

