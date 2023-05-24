‘With my unfollower’: Celeste Cortesi posts video, photos with Rabiya Mateo amid ‘unfollow’ rumors

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Celeste Cortesi quelled rumors about an alleged issue between her and MUPH 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

Some social media users noticed that both former beauty queens are not following each other on Instagram, prompting speculations of a possible rift between the two.

They also uploaded videos on TikTok that showed the Instagram accounts of Rabiya and Celeste supposedly no longer on each other’s Follower Lists.

In a cursory check, Interaksyon found that Celeste and Rabiya are still following each other on the micro-blogging photo platform.

Celeste also addressed the rumors through her Instagram Stories on May 23. She shared a video that showed her hanging out with Rabiya

“I’m here with my unfollower,” the former Pasay City representative quipped. She then turned the camera to show Rabiya who was laughing at her remark.

“No issue between us. We love each other. There’s no drama. So sleep well,” she added.

Rabiya then chimed in.

“But we love the drama,” she said.

Celeste nodded to this and joked: “But we love the drama. So you can continue if you want. Joke lang.”

Pageant pages and their fans later shared this video on their social media accounts.

“Oh ayan ah tigil nyo na issue niyo!” a pageant page named The Qrown Philippines wrote in its caption.

To further quell the speculations, Rabiya and Celeste shared stunning photos of them inside a vehicle on the way to an event.

“Para sa mga marites. Wala po kaming issue. Haha. Nothing but love for this amazing woman,” Celeste tweeted.

Para sa mga maritess. Wala po kaming issue. Haha. Nothing but love for this amazing woman. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/xkXxUcGmki — Celeste Cortesi (@SCCortesi) May 23, 2023

Rabiya, meanwhile, shared a short, sweet message in her caption on Instagram.

“Nothing but love,” she said with a heart emoji.

Celeste later saw this post and replied: “Love you always!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

Some pageant fans previously talked about how Celeste gave off “Rabiya vibes” during the Miss Universe 2022’s swimsuit round last January.

The 25-year-old made an early exit after she failed to advance to the semi-finals round of the prestigious competition.

Rabiya, meanwhile, finished as a Top 21 semifinalist when she represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2020.