‘Rabiya vibes?’: Comments as Celeste Cortesi struts swimwear at Miss Universe prelims

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi is giving off “Rabiya vibes.”

This was the initial impression of some of her fellow Pinoys when she strutted in a pink two-piece at the swimwear portion of Miss Universe 2022‘s preliminary competition on Thursday (Philippine time).

The 25-year-old flaunted her curves as she walked the stage with a cape full of colorful handprint designs representing their advocacies.

Celeste was introduced as a model who advocates for “raising and feeding children” in poor, rural communities.

Her cape highlighted her experience when she visited the children of Marawi City in Mindanao as part of her advocacy with Save the Children Philippines.

READ: Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi showcases child advocacy at Miss Universe 2022 prelims

SHE’S ON FIRE! 🔥 Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi stuns in a two-piece swimwear with a cape at the swimsuit portion of Miss Universe 2022 preliminary competition on Thursday. Updates here: https://t.co/f6VYGAbms9 📸 Miss Universe/Screenshot pic.twitter.com/d9UtyY6s7r — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) January 12, 2023

When Celeste graced the stage in swimwear, some pageant enthusiasts commented that her look reminded them of one of her predecessors, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City.

Rabiya finished as a Top 21 semifinalist in the 69th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

“Bakit kamukha [niya] si Rabiya?” a Twitter user wrote in response to screengrabs of Celeste in the swimwear portion of the competition.

“HER LOOK IS GIVING ME RABIYA VIBESSS,” another Pinoy commented.

“Kala ko ako lang nagkamali na hawig ni Celeste si Rabiya sa ayos [niya] ngayon HUEHUEHE,” wrote a different online user.

“Hawig nung kay Rabiya ‘yung hairstyle ni Celeste,” commented another Filipino.

Rabiya is known for sporting long, wavy tresses in the pageant. Her tan skin tone was also evident.

A clip of her swimwear portion in the preliminary competition before can be seen on social media.

Meanwhile, Celeste is vying against more than 80 delegates for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown in the 71st edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

The grand coronation will air on January 15 (Manila time).