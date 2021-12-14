Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez display sisterhood after finals

Sisterhood reigned between the newly crowned Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu from India, and Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez after the pageant finals.

In a video posted by Voltaire Tayag, the director of communications of Miss Universe Philippines, on Instagram Stories, Harnaaz and Beatrice could be seen talking and hugging each other.

He added the text “sisterhood” and hashtag #sisters as well as the background song “Hey, Soul Sister” by Stephanie Dan.

The similar video was reposted on pageant-centered page Pageanthology 101. The video bore the original sound where the conversation between the two queens could be heard.

Beatrice, wearing a black hoodie, approached Harnaaz who was then wearing her crown. The Filipina said Singapore’s Nandita Banna and Nepal’s Sujita Basnet are proud of the Indian beauty.

The new Miss Universe responded with “I love you” and Beatrice replied the same.

Beatrice also asked Harnaaz if she already reached out to her family.

Harnaaz did not answer and instead praised Beatrice.

“You know since day one I’ve been so fond of you,” Harnaaz told the Filipina beauty.

Harnaaz bested 79 other women and was crowned India’s third Miss Universe.

The Cebuana beauty, on the other hand, ended her Miss Universe journey after her Top 5 placement.

The 70th edition of the pageant was held in Eilat, Israel.