FULL TEXT: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu’s winning answers at Miss Universe 2021

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was hailed the 70th Miss Universe.

Before getting the crown, the Miss Universe 2021 hurdled two question and answer portions at the Top 5 and Top 3 rounds, respectively.

Here are Sandhu’s winning answers:

Top 5 round

Question: Many people think climate change is a hoax. What would you do to convince them otherwise?

Honestly my heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it’s all due to our irresponsible behavior. I totally feel like this is the time to take actions and talk less, because each action could either kill or save nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair, and this is what I’m trying to convince you guys to do. Thank you.

Top 3 round:

Question: What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Answer: I think the biggest pressure the youth today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk more important things that’s happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out and speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself, and that’s why I’m standing here today.

The 21-year-old from Punjab bested more than 70 other women at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant that concluded in Israel.

She is bringing home the crown in India 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

South Africa’s was hailed the second runner-up Lalela Lali Mswali while Paraguay’s Nadia Ferrera was named the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez finished at the Top 5. The last time the country entered the top 5 is in 2018 when Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018.

