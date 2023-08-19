‘Salute to fur heroes’: 3 retired police dogs up for adoption

Three retired police dogs are now up for adoption after years in public service.

The Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) or SAF is calling for dog lovers who are interested to adopt three retirees after years of service in explosive detection.

They are:

Snow, a 13-year-old Labrador retriever

Casper, a 12-year-old Labrador retriever

Nik, a 10-year-old German shepherd

A report by the STAR said that Snow, Casper and Nik rendered their services to SAF’s 153 Special Action Company/Explosive Ordnance K-9 unit. This unit employs dogs that are highly trained and skilled in explosives detection and disposal.

Photos of the three retired dogs were also on the adoption poster.

In a statement, SAF said that Snow, Casper and Nik deserve a new retirement home after working “fearlessly” for the police.

“These dogs who have risked their lives fearlessly need a new home, a place where they can enjoy their well-deserved retirement and experience the love and care they so deserve,” the unit was quoted in the report as saying.

“We not only give these amazing animals a better future, but we also recognize their exceptional service by welcoming them into our hearts and homes,” SAF added.

This news quickly gained buzz among Filipino dog lovers on social media.

Facebook users thanked and gave their salute to Casper, Snow and Nik for their services.

“Salute to fur heroes. Thank you for your service. You deserve more happiness and freedom,” a dog lover commented.

Others expressed hope that they can retire comfortably with new loving families.

“Please give them a forever loving home where they can enjoy their retirement comfortably,” a Facebook user said.

“Sana ung makakaadopt sa inyo eh yung mamahalin at maaalagaan kayo ng mabuti,” another Facebook user commented.

Those who are interested to adopt either Snow, Casper, or Nik, or all three of them may visit the SAF headquarters at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

They may also reach out to the contact information provided on the poster.

The PNP holds a ceremony called “Salamat Kaibigan” to honor retiring senior police service dogs for their “faithful service and dedication” to law enforcement.

The retiring senior dogs were also given certificates of recognition received by their handlers during the ceremony.