‘Ikaw ba itong nasa video?’: Public warned of text scam with TikTok link

The authorities are advising the public to be cautious of circulating messages, asking “Ikaw ba itong nasa video?” with an attached TikTok link.

This is a scam, Philippine National Police Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 Cordillera said in a Facebook post, citing a report from cybersecurity company Sophos.

“Huwag na huwag ninyo pong pindutin (o i-click) kasi biglang magsend ng ganyan sa mga friends list nyo,” the police said.

According to authorities, online users may lose access to their respective Facebook accounts should they encode their personal details via the phishing link.

They advised those whose accounts got hacked, to access their accounts immediately and change their passwords.

Officials advised those who lost their accounts to report the hacking on Facebook.

