Caritas Philippines decries Japan’s nuclear plant water discharge

Caritas Philippines has joined the fray in expressing alarm after Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

The church’s social action and advocacy arm expressed concern such a move will harm nature and the population.

“The decision is a reckless gamble with the health and well-being of people and the environment,” said Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of the national Caritas.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) said the release began at about 1 p.m. local time, marking the start of the project that is expected to last for years.

The company initially planned to continuously release nuclear wastewater over a period of 17 days but said that they would immediately stop it if any issues were detected.

Bagaforo said they support the bishops of South Korea and Japan in opposing Japan’s controversial move to release 1.34 million tons of nuclear wastewater into the sea.

“We call on the Japanese government to reconsider its decision, and to find a safe and responsible way to dispose of the contaminated water,” he said.