Caritas Philippines renews calls to defend Manila Bay vs reclamation

The Catholic Church’s social advocacy arm rallied people to help defend Manila Bay from the ongoing reclamation projects.

Caritas Philippines has warned of “far-reaching consequences” if the destruction of Manila Bay continues.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo said its negative effects will impact everyone “from rising food costs and inflation to job losses and beyond”.

“A healthy Manila Bay directly benefits the most vulnerable Filipinos,” Bagaforo said.

The bishop also said that protecting Manila Bay is not just an environmental issue but a “social justice issue” as well.

“Manila Bay is more than just an ecological marvel. It’s the lifeblood of fisherfolk and entire communities,” he added.

The national Caritas issued a statement on Thursday supporting the “People’s Earth Day Gathering to Defend Manila Bay” in the cities of Caloocan and Navotas on April 20.

Organized by the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Grace in Caloocan’s Grace Park East, the gathering will start with the formation of a ‘reflection circle’ at the church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

It will be followed by the “Solidarity Action and Human Chain Formation” at the Navotas City Fountain located on M. Naval St. in Navotas from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“Let’s celebrate Earth Day 2024 by raising our voices for a cleaner Manila Bay,” Caritas said.