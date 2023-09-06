Phivolcs raises Alert Level 1 over Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) raised the alert level status over Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 1 on Wednesday, September 6 after it observed increased seismic activity.

Phivolcs has recorded a total of 36 volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon since Monday.

“A total of thirty-six (36) volcanic earthquakes, including thirty-four (34) volcano-tectonic earthquakes, have been recorded by the Kanlaon Volcano Network between 5 a.m., 4 September and 7:50 a.m., 6 September 2023,” the seismology institute said in an advisory.

The volcano-tectonic earthquakes could indicate fractures at the deeper levels that could lead to possible unrest, Phivolcs said.

The public is prohibited from entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone (DZ) due to “sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions without warning.”

Alert Level 1, described as a “low level of volcanic unrest,” is raised if a slight increase in volcanic earthquakes and sporadic explosions is recorded, according to Phivolcs.

Any further increase in the number of volcanic earthquakes, gas emissions or hot spring temperatures will result in raising Alert Level 2, restricting the public from entering the PDZ and a five-kilometer danger zone before it.

Kanlaon’s alert level status was last raised to Alert Level 1 in July.

The Negros-based volcano last erupted in 2006.