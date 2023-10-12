Dusit Thani to host popular ‘Box-All-You-Can’ market of fresh local produce

A social enterprise is set to hold its next shopping initiative for rescued fruits and vegetables at Dusit Thani Manila in Makati City.

Rural Rising Philippines or RuRi, an enterprise known for rescuing the produce of local farmers, invited members and customers to participate in its next “Box-All-You-Can” (BAYC) market in the five-star hotel.

RELATED: Local family of farmers struggle after unsold broccolis, crops rot. Here’s how to help them | Low pay discourages struggling farmers to plant crops, says social enterprise

As its name implies, RuRi’s BAYC is a type of farmer’s market wherein customers can purchase any type of fruit, vegetable or crop being offered that they fit in a box for a fixed price.

In a Facebook post, RuRi said that this event will also be the first physical “meet-and-greet” of its members and patrons.

It will be held on October 15.

“RURI GRAND MEETUP. This is an invitation to all RuRi Members, their family and friends to come to the grand Dusit Thani Manila on October 15, 2023, for a meet-and-greet,” RuRi said.

“All our interactions have always been digital so this is our chance to say hi to you, and you to the farmers and other members,” the organization added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dusit Thani Manila also promoted this upcoming event on its Facebook account.

“In partnership with ‘Rural Rising Philippines,’ we’re bringing a farmer’s market at The Pantry al fresco on October 15. We are connecting farmers directly with consumers to celebrate sustainable farming practices and honor our local farmers,” the hotel management said.

“Join our ‘Box-All-You-Can’ initiative – purchase a box at a fixed price and fill it with as much fresh produce as you can. Proceeds will directly support our local farmers,” it added.



To encourage more shoppers to visit the market, RuRi said that shopping for a box will be done through a game.

Shoppers will first present their order number at the registration counter. They will then be given an empty box each.

Before they can shop, RuRi organizers have to wait for the “Go!” signal. Shoppers can then put as many crops and vegetables as they can in their boxes.

RuRi organizers will shout “Stop,” thus prompting shoppers to proceed to the checkout area.

Each BAYC box is worth P799.

The partial list of produce to be availed of at the event comprises:

Watermelon

Lemons

Radish

Corn

Cucumbers

Pineapples

Bananas

Kamote

Interested individuals have to register first through this link BAYC @ DTM | Rural Rising PH.