It’s lemonade season: How to help struggling lemon farmers of Benguet

Social enterprise Rural Rising Philippines called on Filipinos to support lemon farmers in Benguet whose bountiful harvest remains unnoticed despite previous media features.

According to the org, they thought “commercial buyers would make a beeline to help the Lemon farmers of Tuba, Benguet” after broadcast journalist Noli de Castro or “Kabayan” did a cover of it.

Last August, ABS-CBN News uploaded a video report of “Kabayan” where he raised awareness about Benguet farmers having a hard time selling their produce.

“Only one person who saw the broadcast came to help, a reseller from Paranaque. After her, no one else did,” Rural Rising said on Facebook.

“We thought the ‘RuRi effect’ would be more than that but it not. So today, it’s up to us to continue helping the farmers of Tabaan Sur. Another load of lemons will be harvested today,” it added.

“We’ll send Teddy the Rescue Truck donated by United Auctioneers through Ted Failon’s show to get them. If you get some, we’ll give you a bottle of free honey. It’s up to you to continue helping the farmers and continue enjoying Rescue Lemons until this season is over,” the social enterprise continued.

According to them, Pinoys can get ten kilos of lemons with a free bottle of honey for P550.

Those interested can fill out the order form and join their Viber channel for updates.

The social enterprise said that the fresh produce can be picked up in UP Village in Quezon City or at the Old Transport Terminal Building in Muntinlupa.