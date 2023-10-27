Catherine Camilon’s sister pens open letter as cops identify person of interest in case

The sister of missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 bet Catherine Camilon said that she will always love the latter regardless of her actions.

The letter was posted after it was alleged that the beauty queen aspirant was in a romantic relationship with a police officer who is now a person of interest in her case.

Catherine has been declared missing since the second week of October. She was last spotted at a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12.

RELATED: Miss Grand Philippines’ bet Catherine Camilon declared missing: What we know so far

Ten days after, Calabarzon Police Regional Office acting regional director Police Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas said that they have already identified a person of interest in the disappearance case.

READ: Calabarzon Police identifies person of interest in disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon

On October 26, reports said that the individual is a police officer who was alleged to be in a relationship with Catherine, according to Lucas.

Lucas also said that her sister, Chin-Chin Camilon, received a message supposedly from Catherine’s close friend, who informed her about the cop’s identity.

The police officer was allegedly the person whom Catherine was supposed to meet on the day of her disappearance. He was also the one who gave her the vehicle she was last seen in — a gun metallic gray Nissan Juke.

Lucas said the cop had already been relieved of his position pending investigation.

Meanwhile, Chin-Chin shared an open letter dedicated to her sister following the development of the case.

“Nag-promise ako sa sarili ko na hindi ako titigil hangga’t hindi ka nahahanap, at kung ano man ang nagawa mo kahit kailan, hindi magbabago ang tingin ko sa’yo. Tao ka lang din naman na nagkakamali, at kahit kailan, hindi ka made-define ng nagawa mo,” she wrote on Facebook on Friday, October 27.

“Lahat ng nangyayari may reason, perpekto lang ang mga taong mapanghusga. Iwan ka man ng lahat dahil sa sitwasyon, kahit kailan hindi kita iiwan. Nag-iintay lang ako sa pagbalik mo. At mahal na mahal kita palagi,” Chin-Chin added with a heart emoji.

Chin-Chin previously debunked speculations that her sister could’ve left because of a “fight” between them.

She also shared screenshots of her conversations with Catherine where she was seen expressing her love and worry for the beauty queen aspirant.

ALSO READ: ‘Nag-away?’: Sister of missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 bet responds to speculations

Catherine represented Tuy, Batangas — where she is also a public school teacher — in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant in July. It was won by Nikki de Moura of Cagayan de Oro.

RELATED: Spotted: Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Nikki de Moura holds flag in state of war mode