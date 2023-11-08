Police looking at possible love angle in Catherine Camilon’s disappearance

Trigger Warning: Article contains descriptions of graphic violence

The police said it is looking at a possible love angle in the case of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 bet Catherine Camilon, whose relationship with one of the persons of interest was allegedly an “open secret.”

Police Major Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., the director of the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP CIDG), said that Camilon and the police officer tagged as one of the persons of interest was purported to be in a “love relationship.”

“Quarrel among this victim and tsaka ‘yung suspect,” he said in an interview with GMA Regional TV that aired on Tuesday, November 7.

It was previously reported that the cop who was tagged as one of the persons of interest in Camilon’s case was alleged to be in a romantic relationship with the beauty queen aspirant.

The police officer was allegedly the person Camilon was supposed to meet on the day of her disappearance. He was also the one who gave her the vehicle she was last seen in.

It was also reported that Camilon’s sister had received a message from the beauty queen aspirant’s friend, who informed her about the cop’s identity.

The police officer was already removed from his post pending investigation.

Meanwhile, Caramat said that two witnesses had come forward and told them they saw Camilon’s head was bloodied while inside a vehicle on the night of October 12.

“Very obvious na doon sa sasakyan, nakitang duguan ‘yung ulo ng biktima natin. It’s either hinampas ng baril or binaril doon mismo sa loob ng sasakyan,” he said.

The CIDG director added that the witnesses told them Camilon was bloodied while being transferred by three men to another vehicle.

One of the persons of interest in the case also pointed a gun at them.

This individual was said to be the personal driver of another person of interest.

Previous reports said there are two persons of interest in Camilon’s case — the police officer and a man from Binangonan, Rizal who last owned the vehicle she was last seen in.

Police Col. Jacinto Malinao Jr., CIDG Region IV-A director, said that they still have no “physical proof” Camilon could be dead already.

“We are conducting backtracking investigation with the help of two video footage of close circuit television camera that could help in the investigation,” he said in a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon.

Caramat said they are gathering more evidence to build a stronger case against the suspect.

Camilon was last seen on October 12, when her vehicle passed through some towns in Batangas. Police previously said she did not appear to be alone at that time.

She represented Tuy, Batangas in Miss Grand Philippines 2023, which was won by Nikki de Moura of Cagayan de Oro.

