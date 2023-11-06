Recovery story of rescue dog tugs heartstrings of animal lovers on Facebook

A “rags to riches” story of a neglected dog who was rescued by her new owner moved the hearts of several animal lovers on Facebook.

The owner took to the platform to share photos that showed past-and-present photos of her dog Suchi, whom she rescued last Christmas.

It was reported by Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital on October 31.

The report showed a picture of a dog who was nearly bald with severe mange on the ears and juxtaposed with a healthy, bubbly-looking furbaby.

In the interview with PSN, the owner RJ recalled the moment Suchi was rescued on a street while picking up things in the car.

The dog lover didn’t hesitate to pick the dog up. RJ also asked for help on social media to look for the dog’s owner.

“Nagpost agad kami sa group chat ng community namen looking for the owner, and even ask for help to keep the dog for a while since may large dogs kame sa bahay, habang hinahanap yung owner,” RJ was quoted in the report as saying.

“For a month, wala, may ilan na gustong mag-adopt sa kanya pero kasi pa new year ’non. Nagdoubt kame na ibigay kasi pano pag pinabayaan sya ulit,” the owner also added.

RJ also recalled talking to someone who claimed to be the owner. This supposed owner, however, expressed uncertainty about keeping the dog after seeing the animal’s poor state.

After taking the dog to a veterinary clinic, the rescuer said that the dog was diagnosed with severe mange, unhealthy organs, and irregular vital signs.

RJ later decided to keep the dog.

“Rags to riches, not literally but sa totoong love siguro,” the fur parent told PSN.

Through Facebook user Nana Zepol, Suchi’s story was also uploaded to a public page called Dog Lovers Philippines.

Given the hardships the furbaby went through, the uploader described her road to recovery as “rags to riches.”

“Isa sya sa mga pinabayaan sa kalsada. We rescued and adopted her nung walang magclaim sa kanya. Eto na sya ngayon,” the post reads.

In the comments section, several Filipinos lauded RJ for adopting Suchi and giving her a second chance.

“I’m teary-eyed. Thank you for loving her,” a Facebook user said.

“Thank you sa pag rescue, sa love din deserved naman ni furbaby to be loved,” another Facebook user commented.

The post has since garnered 14,000 reactions and 2,800 shares on the platform.

Pictures of Suchi’s recovery can also be found on her official Instagram account @suchikoh.