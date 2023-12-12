‘Pambayad lang po’: TikToker Marvin Fojas amuses Pinoys on adult caroling post

Why can’t adults sing Christmas carols to pay bills?

TikTok content creator Marvin Fojas asked this as a joke on his Facebook account, which later amused several Filipinos on the platform.

“Bakit kasi di na pede mamasko pag matanda na e kami nga yung madami bayarin,” reads the text on his picture.

“Ninong pambayad lang po ng kuryente,” he also wrote on the post with a praying hands emoji.

Fojas uploaded this post on December 10. It has since garnered 47,000 reactions and 30,000 shares so far.

Marvin also uploaded a video of it on his TikTok account. It garnered 98,700 hearts and at least 3,000 bookmarks.

In the comments section, Fojas also wrote: “Magpakaninong naman po kayo, ngayon namin kayo kailangan.”

Several Filipinos, meanwhile, expressed how it resonated with them in time for the caroling season for Christmas.

“Kaya nga?” a Facebook user said.

“Bakit nga ba hindi pwede,” another Facebook user commented.

“Katwiran dahil nakakapag trabaho naman kaya bakit kailangan pang humingi?” another Filipino also reacted.

Other Filipinos, meanwhile, argued that they encountered rude adult carolers in their homes.

“Nako wala nang bata matanda lahat na namamasko masama pa loob pag di nabigyan. Ano kami? Mayaman?” a Facebook user said.

The Christmas caroling tradition has mostly been celebrated and enjoyed by children in the Philippines.

Adults join caroling activities too. There are also choir groups who perform in neighborhoods and communities in different parts of the country.

Some reports said that the culture of Christmas caroling came from the Spaniards who performed as a choir back in the 1890s.

Filipinos later learned to adopt this custom and made it part of local culture and heritage.

Fojas, meanwhile, gained fame for his hilarious skits with the “luh” and “bhie” catchphrases on TikTok back in 2020.

He has since garnered eight million followers on the video-sharing service.