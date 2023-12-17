Solemn declaration of Quiapo Church as national shrine slated January 29

The declaration of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo Church as a “national shrine” is slated for January 29 next year.

The church announced the schedule in a social media post on Thursday, December 14.

Earlier in the day, the Quiapo Church also received from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines the official decree elevating the place of worship to a national shrine status.

The decree was handed over by Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP Secretary General, to Quiapo Church Rector Fr. Jun Sescon.

The church has not yet released the details of the event, scheduled for the final day of the bishops’ plenary assembly in Manila.

The 127th CBCP plenary assembly is scheduled to be held at the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center from January 27 to 29.

The assembly will be preceded by a bishops’ seminar on January 23 to 25.

The bishops will also attend Mass to declare the Antipolo Cathedral or the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage as an international shrine on Jan. 26.

It was on May 10, 2023 when Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila conferred the St. John the Baptist Parish with the title of “Archdiocesan Shrine of the Black Nazarene”.

In July 2023, the bishops gathered for the plenary assembly in the Diocese of Kalibo approved the petition to declare the church as national shrine.

Quiapo Church is home to the centuries-old and miraculous Black Nazarene, which attracts millions during its annual procession every January 9.

In 1987, St. John Paul II declared the church a minor basilica due to its role in fostering widespread devotion to Jesus Christ and influencing Filipino religiosity.