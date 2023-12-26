UBE Express shares updated airport shuttle fares after viral taxi meter scheme

A bus company shared the updated fares for its airport bus fleet while referencing the reported scheme of overpriced airport taxis in its social media post.

On December 21, UBE Express, the company running the point-to-point (P2P) buses, shared the fares of its airport bus service going to all terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Heads up! Hi, valued passengers. Here’s our updated Premium Airport Shuttle Bus fares,” the company said.

The bus liner then added a note to its passengers, saying: “Please take note that YOU DON’T HAVE TO PAY 10,000. PESOS. Always ask for a receipt.”

The cost of the NAIA loop across terminals is P50 per ride.

P2P airport bus service to Metro Manila destinations costs between P150 to 200.

Commuters going to Robinsons Sta. Rosa, Laguna are charged the highest fare of P300.

UBE Express is subtly calling out the recently reported scheme of a taxi driver who charged foreigners more than P10,000 to get to the NAIA Terminal 4.

The incident was caught on video and has since circulated across social media platforms.

Some Filipinos slammed the people running such a scam, saying that exorbitant rates are worth international plane trips.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), meanwhile, stated that it was verifying the authenticity of the video.

LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III also encouraged commuters who have been scammed to report such schemes to the agency.

The P2P bus system was launched in March 2015 as a “premium” form of express bus service that the Department of Transportation administers, along with its partner bus companies.

It used to be only available in Metro Manila’s business districts such as Makati City and Ortigas.

As its name suggests, P2P bus services carry passengers to specific destinations within Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, thus the higher fares compared to regular city buses.

