2024: Manila archbishop encourages ‘pilgrimages of prayer’

The head of Manila’s Roman Catholic Church is bringing in the new year with a call for what he called ‘pilgrimages of prayer’.

Cardinal Jose Advincula encouraged the faithful of his archdiocese to return to the core importance of prayer.

“I invite you to embark on ‘Pilgrimages of Prayer’ this year,” Advincula said.

“Let every ecclesial community go back to the centrality of prayer in our life as missionary disciples of Jesus,” he said.

Pope Francis has earlier announced that 2024 will be a “Year of Prayer” in preparation for the Jubilee 2025.

The 71-year-old Manila archbishop also urged the continuation of the ‘synodal process of walking together in communion, mission, and participation’ that the archdiocese has initiated.

“Let this new year be an occasion for us to review our initiatives in gradually forming ourselves into a synodal Church…,” the cardinal added.

“There will be challenges along the way. But we are always assured that He walks with us. And so, we begin our journey, with courage and faith,” he also said.