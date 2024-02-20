Rundown: Savings, deals offered by new credit card

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and Shell Pilipinas Corporation (Shell) have teamed up to launch a credit card designed for motorists who aim to manage their finances better.

The bank and oil firm formally introduced the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card last Friday.

Attendees of the credit card launch were treated to experience the Maserati power drives, delectable culinary creations by Executive Chef Mark Hagan, and testimonials from esteemed guests.

During which, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card was described as more than just a piece of plastic but a gateway to substantial savings and exclusive benefits.

Here’s a rundown of some of the deals and savings offered by the new credit card:

Fuel savings — Cardholders can enjoy up to P8 per liter off on Shell fuels and save up to P15,000 annually on Shell fuel-related expenses

Shell lubricants discount — With the Shell Go+ program, cardholders can receive a 10% discount on Shell lubricants.

Rebates on toll and auto shops — Cardholders can get a 5% rebate when they use their UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card at various toll booths and auto shops nationwide.

Free coffee and pastry at Shell cafe for members on their birthday.

Introductory offer

Aside from the deals and savings, new cardholders can also enjoy zero annual fees for life. This offer is available to those who will apply for the credit card until April 30, 2024.

Manoj Varma, head of Consumer Banking at UnionBank said that the new credit card will maximize customers’ experience with the perks and benefits offerings.

“It transforms the customer’s experience because it is where convenience, rewards, and empowerment converge. We are excited to bring this new card to market and drive our customers to fuel their aspirations,” Varma said.

“Whether they’re going to Shell for fuels, stopping over at Shell Café for a break, or ensuring their car is roadworthy — the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card has something to help you along your way. Kasabay mo kami sa pagsulong.” Vice President and General Manager for Mobility at Shell Pilipinas Corporation, Randy del Valle, added.

The credit card can be applied through this link: https://www.unionbankph.com/r/GetUBShellPowerCardnow.