Pinoy retaliates against scammer by correcting grammar of text message

An online seller retaliated against a text scammer by correcting their grammar.

Facebook user Karen Santiago-Libunao shared that she received a text from an unidentified number with a message attempting to pose as a warning message from a bank.

The message reads:

We have notice that someone’s trying to open your UB account. Please be advice that you need to secure your Account immediately, Please visit unionbnk-caresph.info

Karen responded to the scammer by correcting their grammar.

We have noticed*

Please be advised*

you need to secure your account immediately. Please*

She shared a screengrab of the conversation on the social networking platform with the caption: “Hay [nako], mali-mali.”

Her post caught the attention of Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital (PSND), which shared it on its social media pages, prompting it to go viral.

The shared post has reached about 3,100 laughing reactions on Facebook. It has also earned over 150 comments from Filipinos, which include:

“IELTS examiner siguro [‘to] babe [Facebook user] hahhahahahahahahahha,” a Pinoy quipped, tagging a Facebook friend.

IELTS refers to the International English Language Testing System, an international standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native speakers.

“Teach [teacher], ikaw naalala ko,” another Facebook user wrote with a laughing emoji as she tagged a friend.

“Ate [Facebook user], yari ang scammer ‘pag si KR ang na-send-an ng ganito,” wrote a different Filipino with laughing emojis as she tagged a friend.

According to Karen, she regularly receives such text messages on her phone.

“Siguro kahapon gusto ko lang [siya] replyan kasi na-bother ako talaga sa mali-maling grammar [niya],” she said to an interview with PSND.

Last month, UnionBank warned clients against fake text messages from the bank.

It said that a message is inauthentic if it comes from an unfamiliar sender, has an urgent or threatening message and if it has misspelled or suspicious-looking links.

“Do not engage or respond!” the bank said in a Facebook post before.