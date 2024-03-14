National Youth Day to be held in July 2025

After three years of deferment, the national gathering of Catholic youth in Naga City will finally take place in July 2025.

Hosted by the Archdiocese of Caceres for the first time, the National Youth Day (NYD) is expected to draw thousands of young pilgrims from across the nation.

“Young pilgrims of hope, come to the pilgrim city,” the Caceres Youth Commission said in a social media post.

The NYD was supposed to be held in 2021 on the occasion of the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 1986, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines declared every December 16 as National Youth Day.

Starting in 1987, NYD celebrations at the national level were held in Manila. From 1991 to 1997, the events took place locally in dioceses and parishes.

Since 1998, national celebrations of NYD have been held every two or three years.

The most recent NYD was held in Cebu City in April 2019, attracting over 20,000 delegates.