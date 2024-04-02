‘You are the winner for us’: Gifts pour in for Pinoy who took April Fools’ tattoo challenge

Multiple brands and personalities showered with gifts a man who allegedly got his forehead tattooed for a viral April Fools’ challenge.

Facebook user Ramil Albano gained popularity after Taragis, a Pampanga-based takoyaki food brand, pranked its followers by saying that whoever had their logo tattooed on their foreheads first would receive P100,000.

It was an April Fool’s joke, which can only be realized when the user clicks on the photo accompanying the post.

Clicking it leads the user to the full view of the photo, which has a colorful text below that reads: “April Fool’s.”

However, much to the food brand’s surprise, Albano commented that he was already doing the challenge.

He also posted pictures of his alleged tattooed forehead for proof.

The food brand later released a statement where it said that it was “not accountable for the events that occurred.”

Taragis deleted the Facebook post after it earned widespread flak from online Filipinos who told them to hold themselves accountable for Albano’s efforts.

Other local brands took it upon themselves to reward Albano for his efforts in joining the tattoo challenge.

The following gifted Albano:

Cartel Studio

A bar in Mandaue City, Cebu, said it is giving Albano P5,000 for his child. It also shared a screengrab of his old Facebook post in which he said he hoped to have money.

GppPower GadgetShop

A gadget supplier also said it would give Albano an iPhone “for being dedicated [to] taking up the challenge full-heartedly.”

Project Glow Up

A skincare and beauty brand also said it is offering P10,000 to Albano for his dedication to the food brand’s viral challenge.

“You are the winner for us!” it said.

3S Siblings Food House

A food brand in Parañaque said it is offering a cash prize and food for Albano.

“It may not be a lot, but we hope this movement can inspire more people and businesses to help this father in need,” it said.

“Alam po natin na lahat ng tao may down moments sa buhay kaya sana piliin nating umintindi sa mga taong gagawin ang lahat, matustusan lang ang kanilang pangangailangan and maging aral na ‘wag sana gawing biro lahat dahil lang sa

‘APRIL FOOLS’ DAY,'” the food brand added.

BOSS Philippines

A vape shop also promised to give Albano P10,000, saying his “dedication shines through” and makes him a “true champion.”

PONG’s Buffalo

A chicken joint said it is giving away P1,000 cash and a menu voucher worth P1,000 to Albano.

“We all go through hard times, and we know how it feels to go through great lengths just to provide for our family and make ends meet. As a community, we should help, instead of bringing each other down or take advantage of the needy for amusement,” it said.

Boss Suave Barber Shop

A barber shop also said Albano will be “forever” free to use all of its services in its current and future branches.

“Mabuhay ang mga taong lumalaban ng patas sa mapaglarong mundo na ito,” it said.

Micchiatos Coffee

A coffee brand is offering Albano P5,000 for his “dedication” to fulfilling the tattoo challenge.

“Sana po sa maliit na halaga na ito ay makatulong kami kahit papano sa pangangailangan niyo,” it said.

Ehpztetika

A wellness and beauty center said it is offering Albano free laser tattoo removal if he wants to remove the food brand logo on his forehead. It added that it will continue to be free until the ink is completely removed.

“Matagal na proseso pero ‘di [niyo] na kailangang dalhin habambuhay sa noo [niyo],” it said.

HARI appliances

An appliances store also said it is giving Albano a HARI 32-inches Android 12 television for his dedication to accepting the viral tattoo challenge.

“Nakaka-touch, sir, nai-imagine namin excitement mo para manalo. ‘Yung feeling na ginawa mo ang the best mo. Para sa’min, panalo ka,” it said.

Mr. Inasal – Buhay na Tubig, Imus branch

The chicken inasal restaurant said it is giving Albano the following: Buy One Take One Hita-Paa, Buy One Take One Pecho and Buy One Take Wings.

Blackboxph Travel Corporation

A travel agency said it is giving Albano P10,000 cash after doing the viral tattoo challenge.

“God bless, kuya, and mabuhay po kayo,” it said.

Cafe Galilea

A coffee shop said it believes in “accountability, kindness, and making things right.”

“We salute you, Tatay, for doing anything just to bring food to the table. So, we’re stepping up with 10k [P10,000] in hand — not just as a gesture of gratitude for your unwavering support — but also, to remind everyone that honesty and compassion will always triumph,” it said.

ChizMozza

A mozzarella food stand said it is giving Albano P10,000 cash for his “dedication to win” the viral tattoo challenge.

KasKasan Buddies

A financial page said it is also giving Albano P10,000 cash for his “dedication” to getting his forehead tattooed.

Extasy & Extano

A streamer page also said Albano deserves to receive P20,000 cash for his initiative.

The Gluta Lounge and Aesthetic Center – Quezon City

The Quezon City branch of a skin and beauty brand said it is giving Albano P10,000 cash and a free tattoo removal.

HICON Philippines

A store selling ice-related appliances said that Albano had won an ice maker machine.

“We may not be the brand tattooed on your forehead, but your dedication to win makes you a winner for us. YOU ROCK LIKE AN ICE!” it said.

HAIRmanos Y HAIRmanas Salon

A hair salon is also giving Albano P15,000 cash, saying he may use it to remove the tattoo he got for the viral Taragis challenge.

“Grabe ang dedikasyon mo, kuya. Gagawin mo lahat, hindi lang para sa’yo, at kung hindi para sa pamilya mo,” it said.

Malibhu View Resort

A hotel resort in Brgy. San Vicente, Carmen at Surigao del Sur said it is offering a “unlimited or lifetime bonding” to Albano and his family in their establishment.

Albano can be contacted through his Facebook account through this link.