Here’s how to save on electricity bill amid use of cooling appliances

As Filipinos experience extreme heat this warm and dry season, an electric power distributor shared tips on how its clients can save on their electricity bill when using appliances for cooling.

Meralco on Tuesday said that consumers can maximize their air conditioner’s efficiency by using an electric fan along with it.

The power distributor said that this could help recirculate the cool air of the air conditioner and reduce its workload, leading to a 12% energy savings and a lower electric bill.

It said that consumers can save P185 per month with such a setup.

Meralco added that the electric fan should be placed in front of the air conditioner unit to “effectively” redistribute its cool air. It should also be set to its “high” setting.

The air conditioner’s temperature should also be set at 25 degrees Celsius, with its fan setting on “high.”

“Stay cool in this summer heat! Don’t sacrifice your family’s comfort,” the power distributor said in a Facebook post on April 2.

Last month, the state weather bureau declared the start of the warm and dry season in the country.

PAGASA administrator Nathaniel Servando said that they expect the number of warm and drier days to “increase in the coming weeks and the coming months.”

He added that the effects of El Niño, a climate pattern associated with extreme heat and drought, are also expected to continue, bringing higher temperatures and drier conditions from April until May.

PAGASA said the warm and dry season is expected to last until May.

Hundreds of schools have already suspended their classes due to the high heat index experienced in parts of the country.

The Department of Health advised the public to remain hydrated, refrain from going outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and to wear light fabrics and light-colored clothes.