Artists thank Wave 89.1 radio station for being part of their musical careers

Personalities expressed their gratitude to the FM radio station Wave 89.1 after it signed off on Monday after almost 50 years of broadcasting.

The radio station on April 15 posted a statement saying it had “made its final broadcast” and that the “end is here.”

“We want to thank everyone for all the love and support over the years. What a wild ride it has been, Manila,” Wave said in a now-deleted social media post.

“We’ve been receiving many stories on how Wave touched your lives, and how you’ve grown up with us. The feels are real,” it added.

“While our heart is being pinched, we want to officially announce that Wave 89.1 has made its final broadcast. So many memories. Good times and bad. Laughter and tears. WE CHANGED THE GAME. No one can say otherwise,” the radio station said.

It also thanked all of its former DJs, managers, directors, technicians, guests and anyone who went to their studio for helping them “make history.”

“Much love. God bless. WAVE 89.1, never forget. Peace! #WaveGoodbye,” the radio station concluded.

Another post was also deleted from its Facebook page, which had hinted its followers about “some updates to come soon.”

“Please continue to comment any memories or stories you wanna share about Wave 89.1,” it said before.

The post, however, has been deleted.

In its comments section, singers Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana reportedly expressed gratitude to the FM radio station for helping them in their musical careers.

“Thank you, Wave 89.1, for all your help in my career! Forever grateful!” Thyro wrote with heart emojis.

He is a Philpop 2013 finalist who co-founded the record label Diwang Records.

“THANK YOU, WAVE 89.1! I WILL ALWAYS BE GRATEFUL,” Yumi, another Philpop 2013 finalist, commented with emojis of a heart hands and a pleading face.

Both Yumi and Thyro were able to pen multiple songs for OPM artists like Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Nadine Lustre, Yassi Pressman, Julian Trono and Ella Cruz.

Yumi was also the voice behind “Dyosa,” a track under the “Diary ng Panget” original soundtrack.

Nurse and vocalist Fatima Palma-Loo, who used to rap for her patients in a government hospital, also paid tribute to Wave 89.1.

“Thank you, Wave 89.1, for being my go-to music everyday for my whole teenage and college life up until the time I became an artist myself and guested [on] your show. You guys are the best! Much love to all of you!” she wrote with emojis of folded hands and a heart.

Reports said Adventist Media took over the FM radio station and might broadcast religious content soon.

Wave 89.1 began as an easy-listening radio station called KB 89.1 in 1975.

By 1989, it rebranded as 89 DMZ and played hip-hop and dance music, as well as remixes.

The station became Wave 89.1 in 2001 with Joe D’ Mango as its station manager. It mostly played rap, urban, hip-hop and R&B music.