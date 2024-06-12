Pope grants canonical coronation of Our Lady of Agoo

Pope Francis has granted the canonical coronation to the image of Our Lady of Charity enshrined in her minor basilica in Agoo, La Union.

In a June 5 circular, Bishop Daniel Presto of San Fernando de La Union said that their petition for pontifical crowning had been approved by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

He said the approval was made through a decree dated April 20, 2024.

“We thank the God Almighty for this grace and this important occasion in our diocese,” Presto said.

The diocese has yet to announce the date of the canonical coronation of Nuestra Señora de Caridad de Agoo.

A pontifical coronation is a favor granted by the pope to a particular Marian image in any part of the world that has contributed to the growth of Christian piety and devotion.

The Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, on the authority of the pope, mandates that a Marian image be decorated with a crown and diadems as a recognition of the role of the image in fostering Christian devotion.