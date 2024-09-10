For eating, setting up tables: Tiktoker slammed for ‘date’ videos on LRT-2

Passengers and management of the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) called out a TikTok content creator for setting up table dates on moving trains.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on Monday, September 9 addressed videos of TikTok user @trionkwentos, who has been posting content of him setting up table dates for female passengers.

A look at his account reveals he has uploaded at least three videos under the “random train date” topic.

In it, he attempts to impress a random female passenger by sitting beside them and then setting up a table date complete with a snack.

In his last video uploaded five days ago as of this writing, a security guard inside the train approaches him and then gestures to his table.

The TikToker then folds it and then cleans up his setup.

“Huli pero ‘di kulong,” he said in the video.

“Kung ‘di man tayo tinadhana dito, sana sa susunod na tren, ikaw ay muling makasama,” user @trionkwentos added.

He also wrote the following in the comments section:

“Hahahaha, sa muling pagkikita,” the TikToker said.

Someone attempted to flag him in another video by commenting that it is prohibited to eat inside the train.

“Hirap mo po pasayahin,” the TikToker answered.

Others wondered about doing a similar gimmick but expressed their fears of being called out by the security guard.

“Dapat walang guard hehehe,” user @trionkwentos responded.

LRTA calls him out

The LRTA has noticed content and told the public that it is “such activities are strictly prohibited on LRTA premises and facilities.”

“The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) would like to clarify that the videos titled ‘random train date’ uploaded by @TrionKwentos, were created without proper authorization or clearance from LRTA management,” it said in a statement.

“We urge content creators to act responsibly by respecting their fellow passengers and adhering to LRTA safety and security regulations. Safety and consideration for others should always be a priority when using our Train services,” the LRTA added.

It also said it has the right “to take appropriate action against individuals who violate safety and security guidelines.”

In the comments section of one of his videos, the TikToker claimed that he only wanted to show how “good” the country’s public transportation is.

“Akala ko pwede natin gawin dito ang mga pwede gawin sa ibang bansa. Gusto ko sana ipakita sa buong mundo na maganda ang mga public transportation dito sa Pilipinas na nag-improve na ang mga tren,” user @trionkwentos wrote.

However, other users did not take his explanation well and argued that passengers are constantly reminded by announcements against eating and drinking inside trains.

Eating and drinking are not allowed on all trains in the metro, including the LRT-1 and the MRT-3.

This also applies to train stations and platforms.

While there are some train stations that have food stalls, passengers are not allowed to go to platforms with drinks or food in hand.

This is to prevent accidents like spillage that disrupt train operations and the comfort of passengers.

It is also for hygienic purposes, to prevent the airconditioned train coaches from smelling.