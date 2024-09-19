TikTok users dive into Holiday shopping as early as September — insights

The Philippines is known for celebrating the holiday season the longest, with festivities beginning as early as September. The -Ber months (those ending in “-ber”) are almost always synonymous with the Christmas season.

During this time, Filipinos eagerly embrace gift-giving and can’t miss out on participating in the early holiday rush, taking advantage of deals, sales, and promotions coming from left to right both in stores and online.

Despite the dominance of major online shopping platforms, online entertainment platform TikTok has emerged as a place where users can enjoy the best of both worlds, entertainment meets online shopping and made even more accessible.

Recent insights cited that nearly 60% of TikTok users start their holiday shopping as early as September, with a significant number turning to the platform for festive inspiration and deals.

“As the holiday season unfolds, TikTok continues to be a pivotal platform for Filipinos to celebrate Christmas. Whether it’s for discovery, entertainment, or shopping, it offers a unique space where users can fully immerse themselves in the festive spirit,” Paolo David, the platform’s brand and partnerships head, said.

In a 2024 Toluna-commissioned survey, shopping was hailed as the most common activity on the platform, with 77% of its users utilizing the app for Christmas shopping needs, making it a one-stop destination for all things festive.

Meanwhile, according to a 2024 Kantar Profile-commissioned report, 81% of users rely on TikTok to discover new brands and products for the festive season. It said that consumers start even before the peak holiday period to look and engage with brands, as a result, brands who establish an early presence are more likely to succeed.

This shows a valuable opportunity for brands, as it highlights the importance of being visible and accessible early in the season.

According to the same report, brands should consider the four distinct shopping traits that emerge during sales as a way to connect with the platform’s varied shoppers.

Bargain Hunters: These shoppers focus on finding the best deals, frequently researching prices and using vouchers. With 74% using TikTok multiple times daily and 78% shopping weekly on e-commerce platforms, they are twice as likely to seek affordable alternatives, such as product dupes.

Inspirational Shoppers : These users enjoy discovering new brands and trends, making shopping an exploratory experience. With 78% on TikTok daily and 82% shopping weekly, they are 1.2 times more likely to shop on social media, trusting recommendations from their communities (86%).

Effortless Shoppers: Convenience drives these users, who prefer quick, easy shopping experiences. 73% are daily TikTok users and 76% shop weekly. They value streamlined services, with 80% appreciating fast, hassle-free checkouts.

Purposeful Shoppers: These consumers prioritize brands that align with their values, especially those focused on sustainability. 77% use TikTok more than once daily, and 80% shop weekly. They are twice as likely to shop on brand-specific websites and 2.8 times more likely to support products that foster community engagement.

But most Filipinos are always on the lookout to make the most of major deals and sales during this season, not surpassing opportunities to purchase a variety of gifts using major discounts, special offers, and sales, maximizing the holiday shopping experience.

Last year, 84% of TikTok users participated in these sales events. This year, they are 2.3 times more likely to increase their spending on TikTok compared to non-users, according to the same Kantar profile study.

David also underscored that it is important to understand the diverse needs and wants of their consumers.

“By understanding and engaging with the platform’s diverse shopping personas, brands can better position themselves to connect with a highly engaged audience, ensuring success throughout the holiday season and beyond,” he said.