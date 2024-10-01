‘Queens always slay’: Miss Universe Philippines celebrates ex-candidates’ win

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organization expressed support for its former candidates who are now making waves in other beauty pageants.

The organization on Monday, September 30, congratulated Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 20 finalist Christina Chalk, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 10 finalist Victoria Velasquez Vincent, and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 first runner-up CJ Opiaza.

The three are set to compete in different upcoming pageants.

“The Miss Universe Philippines Organization would like to congratulate Christina Chalk, Victoria Velasquez Vincent, and CJ Opiaza on winning the top crowns in their pageants. Well done, ladies!” the organization said on Facebook.

“You will always be a part of the Miss Universe Philippines sisterhood and we wish you all the best in your journey. Because, wherever they go, MUPH Queens always slay!” it added.

It also included the hashtag “#Sisterhood” in its post.

Filipina-British Christina will represent Great Britain at the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 after winning the Miss Universe Great Britain pageant last July. She previously represented the Filipino community of the United Kingdom at the MUPH 2024.

Filipina-Kiwi Victoria, meanwhile, will represent New Zealand at Miss Universe 2024 to honor her father’s heritage. She previously represented Bacoor, Cavite at the MUPH 2024.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 title was won by Filipino-American Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan.

RELATED: ‘Ang ating reina’: MUPH shares Orange & Lemons MV starring Chelsea Manalo

She will represent the country in Miss Universe 2024, where she will compete with Christina and Victoria.

CJ, on the other hand, is set to represent the Philippines in Miss Grand International 2024 after winning the Miss Grand Philippines 2024 title. She previously represented Zambales in MUPH 2023.

The MUPH 2023 was won by Michelle Dee of Makati, who eventually finished as Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 and won four special awards.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization is the pageant that selects the country’s official representative to one of the most prestigious beauty pageants worldwide — the Miss Universe.