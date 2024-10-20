WACOM official urges devotees to spread Divine Mercy through actions

An official of the World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM) urged participants of the 5th Asian Apostolic Congress on Mercy to continue being vessels of the Lord’s compassion and mercy towards others.

WACOM’s episcopal coordinator for Asia, Bishop Ruperto Santos, emphasized that devotees should embody what they have learned at the international gathering and express the Lord’s mercy throughout their communities.

“Our congress does not stop here; we will continue, we will share, and we will be truly the messengers of mercy,” Santos told Radio Veritas.

The Antipolo bishop was overjoyed with the enthusiasm of the more than 3,000 Divine Mercy devotees who actively participated in five days of talks by various speakers.

The Antipolo bishop expressed his joy over the enthusiasm of more than 3,000 Divine Mercy devotees who actively participated in the five-day event, which featured talks from various speakers.

Santos shared his hope that devotees would take to heart the lessons, sharings, and immersions they experienced and apply them in their daily lives.

“There will be works in their hands that they will translate into corporal acts of mercy. We will be his acts of mercy, his spirits of mercy, and will be living mercy to others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prosperidad bishop-designate Ruben Labajo encouraged the devotees to become “mercy-naries” to achieve true world peace.

“May each one of us become not only ambassadors of Divine Mercy but eventually be transformed into the image of the messenger of Divine Mercy,” Labajo said in his homily during Mass on Friday.

“The image of Divine Mercy is an image of hope, an image of peace, an image of consolation,” he added.

Divine Mercy Philippines national coordinator Fr. Prospero Tenorio also called on parents to strengthen family prayer life and increase their participation in the Eucharist.

“Prayer, especially inside the family, is a call for all of us to pray together again, especially the Eucharist as a thanksgiving and evangelization, calling parents to become evangelizers of God’s mercy,” Fr. Tenorio said.

The religious event concluded on Saturday with a grand procession through the city streets of Cebu and a Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu presided over by Bishop Santos.

Nearly 200 delegates came from foreign countries including Canada, Guam, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Tenorio also announced that the sixth AACOM will take place in Singapore.