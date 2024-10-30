Cinemalaya to hold grand audition for talents in 9 indie films

Do you have what it takes to star in an indie movie?
Nine Cinemalaya films will be holding a grand open audition for independent movies that will be screened at the film festival next year.
Organizers of the prestigious film fest on Tuesday, October 29, announced that movies for the 21st Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will be looking for actors who will give life to the characters of films to be screened in 2025.
Called the “Cinemalaya 2025 Grand Audition,” the initiative will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (TIG) from Nov. 9 to 10, 2024.
Those interested must register at the TIG Lobby starting 8 a.m. on those dates.
Cinemalaya said auditioners must be ready to state their name, age, and height. They must also present their right, left and center profiles.
Once selected, they may be asked to read lines, improvise, or perform a monologue.
“Bring a monologue just in case, but there’s no guarantee you’ll perform it,” the film fest organizers said.
Auditioners must wear “neat” and “neutral clothes” and avoid wearing “white, stripes, or busy prints”
Minimal makeup and tidy hair are also “encouraged.”
They must bring a calling card or a one-page profile with links to their resume, reel, or website.
Here are the following movies that need actors, with their respective characters:
‘Paglilitis’
- Jasmine Samuel
- Myrna Samuel
- Jovit Samuel
- Matthew Guzman
- Attorney Bernie Chavez
‘Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan’
- Sisyphus
- Cassandra
- Apollo
- Chef Ono
- Marco
- Pandora
‘Cinemartyrs’
- Shirin
- Kalila
- Professor Lena
- Vangie
- Tads
- Oscar
- Quazimodo
- Roman
- Raffy
- Kevin
- Medzfar
- Karsum
- Imam
‘Warla’
- Luningning
- Lance
- Kate
- Roger
- Chen
- Additional talents
‘Padamlagan’
- Doring
- Ivan
‘Republika ng Pipolipinas’
- Cora
- Ekay
- Ogie
- Juliet
- Attorney Lisa Manansala
- Roman
- Oreo
- Libay
- Bangs
- Ronnie
- Tatang Nano
‘Open Endings’
- Talents (queer women or allies willing to portray queer women roles)
‘Abanse’
- Flor
- Ryan
- Mayor Rudolfo
- Mama Olivia
- Vivian
- Cecil
- Moy-Moy
- Host Angela
- Host Daryl
- Konsehal Eric
- Konsehal Sara
- Konsehal Jerry
- Kuya Ricky
- Principal Monsale
- Bobit
- Paulo Avelino
- Toto
‘Child No. 82’
- Child No. 82
- Child No. 1
- Child No. 2
- Child No. 3
- Child No. 4
- Child No. 69
- No. 1 Fan
- Alicia
- Marie May
- Child No. 83
Cinemalaya is known for launching some actors into the mainstream showbiz industry like Coco Martin.
The independent film fest is a prestigious film competition and festival that encourages the creation of new cinematic works by Filipino filmmakers.