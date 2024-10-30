Cinemalaya to hold grand audition for talents in 9 indie films

Do you have what it takes to star in an indie movie?

Nine Cinemalaya films will be holding a grand open audition for independent movies that will be screened at the film festival next year.

Organizers of the prestigious film fest on Tuesday, October 29, announced that movies for the 21st Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will be looking for actors who will give life to the characters of films to be screened in 2025.

Called the “Cinemalaya 2025 Grand Audition,” the initiative will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (TIG) from Nov. 9 to 10, 2024.

Those interested must register at the TIG Lobby starting 8 a.m. on those dates.

Cinemalaya said auditioners must be ready to state their name, age, and height. They must also present their right, left and center profiles.

Once selected, they may be asked to read lines, improvise, or perform a monologue.

“Bring a monologue just in case, but there’s no guarantee you’ll perform it,” the film fest organizers said.

Auditioners must wear “neat” and “neutral clothes” and avoid wearing “white, stripes, or busy prints”

Minimal makeup and tidy hair are also “encouraged.”

They must bring a calling card or a one-page profile with links to their resume, reel, or website.

Here are the following movies that need actors, with their respective characters:

‘Paglilitis’

Jasmine Samuel

Myrna Samuel

Jovit Samuel

Matthew Guzman

Attorney Bernie Chavez

‘Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan’

Sisyphus

Cassandra

Apollo

Chef Ono

Marco

Pandora

‘Cinemartyrs’

Shirin

Kalila

Professor Lena

Vangie

Tads

Oscar

Quazimodo

Roman

Raffy

Kevin

Medzfar

Karsum

Imam

‘Warla’

Luningning

Lance

Kate

Roger

Chen

Additional talents

‘Padamlagan’

Doring

Ivan

‘Republika ng Pipolipinas’

Cora

Ekay

Ogie

Juliet

Attorney Lisa Manansala

Roman

Oreo

Libay

Bangs

Ronnie

Tatang Nano

‘Open Endings’

Talents (queer women or allies willing to portray queer women roles)

‘Abanse’

Flor

Ryan

Mayor Rudolfo

Mama Olivia

Vivian

Cecil

Moy-Moy

Host Angela

Host Daryl

Konsehal Eric

Konsehal Sara

Konsehal Jerry

Kuya Ricky

Principal Monsale

Bobit

Paulo Avelino

Toto

‘Child No. 82’

Child No. 82

Child No. 1

Child No. 2

Child No. 3

Child No. 4

Child No. 69

No. 1 Fan

Alicia

Marie May

Child No. 83

Cinemalaya is known for launching some actors into the mainstream showbiz industry like Coco Martin.

The independent film fest is a prestigious film competition and festival that encourages the creation of new cinematic works by Filipino filmmakers.