LIST: Jubilee 2025 Pilgrim Churches in the Philippines

MANILA— Here is the list of Jubilee Pilgrim Churches in the Philippines, released by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on Nov. 4, in celebration of Jubilee 2025:

1. Diocese of ALAMINOS

1. St. Joseph Cathedral Parish (Alaminos City, Pangasinan)

2. St. Andrew the Apostle Parish (Bugallon. Pangasinan)

3. St. Isidore the Farmer Parish (Burgos, Pangasinan)

4. St. James the Great Parish (Bolinao, Pangasinan)

2. Diocese of ANTIPOLO

1. International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage (Antipolo Cathedral)

2. Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish, Rodriquez (Montalban, Rizal)

3. Diocesan Shrine-Parish of Our Lady of Aranzazu (Guitnangbayan I, San Mateo, Rizal)

4. Diocesan Shrine-Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned (Brgy. Sta. Elena, Marikina City)

5. Diocesan Shrine-Parish of St. Therese of the Child Jesus (Marcos Highway, Antipolo City, Rizal)

6. Diocesan Shrine-Parish of Our Lady of Light (Brgy. San Andres, Cainta, Rizal)

7. Minor Basilica and Parish of St. John the Baptist (Poblacion, Taytay, Rizal)

8. Sta. Ursula Parish (Brgy. Libid, Binangonan, Rizal)

9. St. Jerome Parish (Turentigue St., Morong Rizal)

10. San Ildefonso de Toledo Parish (Brgy. Plaza Aldea, Tanay, Rizal)

11. Diocesan Shrine-Parish of St. Clement (Poblacion Ibaba, Angono, Rizal)

12. Sto. Domingo Parish (Brgy. Janosa, Talim Island, Binangonan, Rizal)

13. St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Brgy. First District, Jalajala, Rizal)

14. Nuestra Señora de la Anunciata Parish (Sitio Bosoboso, Antipolo City, Rizal)

3. Diocese of BACOLOD

1. San Sebastian Cathedral (Bacolod City)

2. Queen of Peace Parish (Bacolod City)

3. Our Lady of Victory Parish (Victorias City)

4. San Diego Parish (Silay City)

5. Saint John the Baptist Parish (Bago City)

6. Our Lady of Peace Parish (La Carlota City)

7. Saint Mary Magdalene Parish (Hinigaran)

4. Diocese of BAGUIO

1. Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral (Barangay Kabayanihan, Baguio City)

2. San Lorenzo Ruiz Church (Loakan, Baguio City)

3. St. Vincent Ferrer Church (Campo Filipino, Baguio City)

4. San Jose the Husband of Mary Church (La Trinidad, Benguet)

5. The Immaculate Conception Church (Acop, Tublay, Benguet)

6. San Isidro Labrador Church (Abatan, Buguias, Benguet)

7. Our Lady of Fatima Church (Tuding, Itogon, Benguet)

5. Diocese of BALANGA

1. Diocesan Shrine and Cathedral Parish of St. Joseph (Balanga City, Bataan)

2. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Nicholas de Tolentino (Mariveles, Bataan)

3. Diocesan Shrine of San Roque for the Pastoral Care and Healing of the Sick (Lamao, Limay, Bataan)

4. National Shrine and Parish of Saint Pope John Paul II (Culis, Hermosa, Bataan)

5. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (Bagac, Bataan)

6. Basilica Minore of Virgen Milagrosa del Santo Rosario (Orani, Bataan)

7. Parish of Santo Domingo de Guzman (Abucay, Bataan)

6. Diocese of BANGUED

1. St. James the Elder Cathedral Parish (Bangued, Abra)

2. Immaculate Conception Parish (Pidigan, Abra)

3. San Narciso Parish (Bucay, Abra)

4. St John the Evangelist Parish (San Juan, Abra)

7. Prelature of BATANES

1. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Basco, Batanes)

2. Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Shrine (Itbud, Uyugan, Batanes)

3. San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Sabtang, Batanes)

4. Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish (Itbayat, Batanes)

8. Diocese of BAYOMBONG

1. St. Dominic Cathedral (Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya)

2. St. Louis Beltran Parish (Solano, Nueva Vizcaya)

3. Our Mother of Perpetual Help (Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya)

4. St. Augustine of Hippo Parish (Saguday, Quirino, Isabela)

5. Our Lady of Hope, Malabing (Nueva Vizcaya)

6. St. Mark Parish, Cabarroguis (Quirino)

7. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish (Maddela, Quirino)

8. St. Catherine of Sienna Parish (Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya)

9. St. Joseph Parish (Diffun, Quirino)

9. Diocese of BOAC

1. Immaculate Conception Cathedral (Boac)

2. St. Joseph Spouse of Mary (Gasan)

3. Holy Cross Parish (Sta. Cruz)

10. Apostolic Vicariate of BONTOC-LAGAWE

1. Santa Rita de Cascia Cathedral (Poblacion, Bontoc, Mountain Province)

2. Saint Mary Magdalene Proto-Cathedral (Poblacion, Lagawe, Ifugao)

3. Divine Mercy Shrine (Tungngod, Lagawe, Ifugao)

11. Diocese of BORONGAN

1. St. Joachim the Patriarch Parish (Dolores, Eastern Samar)

2. Nativity of Our Lady Cathedral Parish (Borongan City, Eastern Samar)

3. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (Guiuan, Eastern Samar)

4. St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Brgy. Sulangan, Guiuan, Eastern Samar)

12. Diocese of BUTUAN

1. St. Joseph Cathedral, Diocesan Shrine (Butuan City)

2. Sto. Niño Parish, Diocesan Shrine (Libertad, Butuan City)

3. Holy Cross Parish (Ampayon, Butuan City)

4. Christ the King Parish (Tungao, Butuan City)

5. St. James the Great Parish (Buenavista, Agusan de Norte)

6. Virgen de la Candelaria Parish (Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte)

7. Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish (Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte)

8. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish (Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur)

9. St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish (Esperanza, Agusan del Sur)

10. Sto. Niño Parish (Del Monte, Agusan del Sur)

11. St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Bahbah, Agusan del Sur)

12. St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Trento, Agusan del Sur)

13. St. Isidore the Farmer Parish (Loreto, Agusan del Sur)

13. Diocese of CABANATUAN

1. St. Nicholas of Tolentine Cathedral (Cabanatuan City)

2. Minor Basilica and National Shrine of La Virgen Divina Pastora and Three Kings

Parish (Gapan City)

3. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Anthony Abbot (San Antonio, Nueva Ecija)

4. St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija)

5. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Nuestra Señora de las Saleras (Aliaga, Nueva Ecija)

6. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. John the Baptist (Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija)

7. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Isidore the Worker (Talavera, Nueva Ecija)

8. St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Bongabon, Nueva Ecija)

9. Diocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and St. Augustine Parish

(Jaen, Nueva Ecija)

14. Archdiocese of CACERES

CENTRAL DISTRICT

1. Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Peñafrancia (Balatas Rd., Naga City)

2. Our Lady of Peñafrancia Parish (Peñafrancia Avenue, Naga City)

3. St John the Evangelist Parish (Elias Angeles St., Naga City)

4. Archdiocesan Shrine & Parish of St Jude Thaddeus (Concepcion Grande, Naga City)

RINCONADA DISTRICT

5. Archdiocesan Shrine & Parish of Our Lady of Fatima (San Isidro, Iriga City)

6. Archdiocesan Shrine & Parish of St Anthony of Padua (Iriga City)

7. Holy Cross Parish (Nabua, Camarines Sur)

8. Archdiocesan Shrine & Parish of Nuestra Señora de Soledad (Tambo, Buhi, Camarines Sur)

PARTIDO DISTRICT

9. St. Peter the Baptist Parish (Old Moriones Ocampo, Camarines Sur)

10. Archdiocesan Shrine & Parish of St. Joseph (San Jose, Camarines Sur)

11. St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Caramoan, Camarines Sur)

BAY DISTRICT

12. St. Anne Parish (Magarao, Camarines Sur)

13. Nuestra Señora de La Porteria Parish (Calabanga, Camarines Sur)

14. St. Paschal Baylon Parish (Tinambac, Camarines Sur)

15. Archdiocese of CAGAYAN DE ORO

1. St. Augustine Cathedral (Cagayan de Oro City)

2. Jesus Nazareno Parish/Shrine (Cagayan de Oro City)

3. Sanctuario Eucaristico Sacred Heart Parish (Cagayan de Oro City)

4. St. Francis Xavier Parish (Cagayan de Oro City)

5. Divine Mercy Shrine (Cagayan de Oro City)

6. Sta. Rita de Cascia Parish (Gingoog City)

7. Our Lady of Lourdes Parish/Shrine (Binuangan, Misamis Oriental)

8. Immaculate Conception Parish (Jasaan, Misamis Oriental)

9. St. Joseph Parish (Salay, Misamis Oriental)

10. San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish (Mambajao, Camiguin)

16. Apostolic Vicariate of CALAPAN

1. Sto. Niño Cathedral (Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro)

2. Immaculate Conception Parish (Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro)

3. San Nicolas de Tolentino (Naujan, Oriental Mindoro)

4. St. Joseph Parish (Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro)

5. St. Augustine Parish (Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro)

6. St. John the Baptist Parish (Pola, Oriental Mindoro)

7. Sto. Niño Parish (Roxas, Oriental Mindoro)

8. Sts. Peter and Paul Parish (Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro)

9. Good Shepherd Parish (Victoria, Oriental Mindoro)

10. Blessed Trinity Parish (Baco, Oriental Mindoro)

17. Diocese of CALBAYOG

1. Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral (Calbayog City, Samar)

2. St. Bartholomew, the Apostle Church (Catbalogan City, Samar)

3. Our Lady of the Annunciation Church (Calbiga, Samar)

4. St. Michael the Archangel Church (Basey, Samar)

18. Archdiocese of CAPIZ

1. Sta. Monica Parish Church (Panay, Capiz)

2. St. Joseph the Worker Parish Church (President Roxas, Capiz)

3. Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish Church of St. Catherine of Alexandria (Mambusao, Capiz)

4. St. Thomas of Villanova Parish Church (Dao, Capiz)

5. St. Martin of Tours Parish Church (Dumalag, Capiz)

19. Diocese of CATARMAN

1. Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral Church (Catarman, Northern Samar)

2. Diocesan Shrine of Nuestra Padre Jesus Nazareno (Brgy. Cawayan Catarman,

Northern Samar)

3. St. Michael the Archangel Parish Church (Laoang, Northern Samar)

4. St. James the Greater Parish Church (Allen, Northern Samar)

5. Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church (Palapag, Northern Samar)

6. St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish Church (Capul, Northern Samar)

7. St. Joseph the Worker Parish Church (Catubig, Northern Samar)

8. Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish Church (Bobon, Northern Samar)

9. St. John the Baptist Parish Church (Pambujan, Northern Samar)

20. Archdiocese of CEBU

District 1 – Metro Cebu North

1. Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral (Cebu City, Cebu)

2. Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu (Santo Niño, Cebu City, Cebu)

3. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Santuario

Arquidiocesano de Nuestra Señora del Carmen, La Limpia (Magallanes cor. Leon

Kilat Streets, Cebu City, Cebu)

4. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (D. Jakosalem

St., Cebu City, Cebu)

5. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Guadalupe, Cebu

City, Cebu)

6. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus (Lahug, Cebu City, Cebu)

7. Parish and National Shrine of Virgen de Regla (Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine) – B. M. Dimataga St., Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

District 2 – Metro Cebu South

1. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino (C. Padilla St., Cebu City, Cebu)

2. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes (Punta Princesa, Cebu City, Cebu)

3. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Poblacion Ward III, Minglanilla, Cebu)

4. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Francis of Assisi (Poblacion, Naga City, Cebu)

5. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Teresa de Avila (Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu)

District 3 – Southeast Cebu

1. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (Poblacion I, Carcar City, Cebu)

2. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Michael Archangel (Rizal St., Argao, Cebu)

3. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima (Poblacion, Boljoon, Cebu)

4. Parish of San Guillermo de Aquitania (Poblacion, Dalaguete, Cebu)

District 4 – Southwest Cebu

1. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Anne (Poblacion, Barili, Cebu)

2. Parish of Saint Gregory the Great (Ginatilan, Cebu)

3. Parish of Saint Francis of Assisi (Dumanjug, Cebu)

District 5 – Northwest Cebu

1. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint John of Sahagun (Poblacion, Toledo City, Cebu)

2. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of San Antonio de Padua (Poblacion, Tuburan, Cebu)

3. Parish of Saint Francis of Assisi (Balamban, Cebu)

4. Parish of Santa Lucia (Asturias, Cebu)

District 6 – Far North Cebu

1. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of San Vicente Ferrer (Bungtod, Bogo City, Cebu)

2. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima (Daanbantayan, Cebu)

3. Parish of Saint Peter (Bantayan, Cebu)

District 7 – Mid North Cebu

1. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Santiago de Compostela (Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu)

2. Parish of Santo Tomas de Villanueva (Danao City, Cebu)

3. Parish of Saint Joseph (San Francisco, Camotes, Cebu)

District 8 – Near North Cebu

1. Parish and National Shrine of Saint Joseph (Centro, Mandaue City, Cebu)

2. Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima (Basak, Mandaue City, Cebu)

21. Archdiocese of COTABATO

1. Immaculate Conception Cathedral (Quezon Avenue, Cotabato City)

2. Nuestra Señora de Candelaria Parish (Brgy. Poblacion, Tacurong City)

3. Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño (Poblacion, Midsayap, Cotabato)

4. Queenship of Mary Parish (Poblacion, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat)

22. Diocese of CUBAO

1. Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao (Lantana St., Cubao, Quezon City)

2. Our Lady of Hope Parish (107 Road 3, Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City)

3. Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph (Aurora Boulevard, Project 3, Quezon City)

4. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, La Naval de Manila (537 Quezon Avenue, Quezon City)

5. Shrine of Jesus, the Divine Word (E. Rodriguez Avenue, Quezon City)

6. Christ the King Parish (Veterans Village, Project 7, Quezon City)

7. St. John Paul II Parish (Orchard Road, Eastwood City, Bagumbayan, Quezon City)

23. Diocese of DAET

1. Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity (Gahonon, Daet, Camarines Norte)

2. Parroquia de San Juan Bautista (Daet, Camarines Norte)

3. Parish of Our Lady of Peñafrancia (Moreno, Daet, Camarines Norte)

4. Parish of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary (Lag-on, Daet, Camarines Norte)

5. Parish of Divine Mercy (Alawihao, Daet, Camarines Norte)

6. Parish of St. Raphael the Archangel (Basud, Camarines Norte)

7. Parish of St. Philip the Apostle (San Felipe, Basud, Camarines Norte)

8. Parish of St. Lorenzo Ruiz of Manila (San Lorenzo Ruiz, Camarines Norte)

9. Parish of Our Mother of Perpetual Help (Taisan, Basud, Camarines Norte)

10. Parish of St. Nicholas of Tolentino (Colasi, Mercedes, Camarines Norte)

11. Quasi-Parish of St. Isidore the Farmer (Manguisoc, Mercedes, Cams. Norte)

12. Parish and Shrine of St. Anthony of Padua (Mercedes, Camarines Norte)

13. Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol (Vinzons, Camarines Norte)

14. Parish of St. Francis of Assisi (Talisay, Camarines Norte)

15. Parish of St. Vincent Ferrer (San Vicente, Camarines Norte)

16. Quasi-Parish of St. Paul the Apostle (Sabang, Vinzons, Camarines Norte)

17. Parish of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage (Calaguas, Vinzons, Cam. Norte)

18. Parish of St. John the Apostle and Evangelist (Labo, Camarines Norte)

19. Parish of St. Cajetan, Tulay na Lupa (Labo, Camarines Norte)

20. Quasi-Parish of the Holy Family (Talobatib, Labo, Camarines Norte)

21. Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria (Paracale, Camarines Norte)

22. Parish of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary (Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte)

23. Parish of St. Roche (Batobalani, Paracale, Camarines Norte)

24. Parish of St. Roque (Tabas, Paracale, Camarines Norte)

25. Parish of St. Roch (Larap, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte)

26. Parish of St. Lucy, Virgin and Martyr (Capalonga, Camarines Norte)

27. Parish of St. Didachus of Alcala (Bagong Silang, Labo, Camarines Norte)

28. Parish of St. James the Apostle (Calabaca, Capalonga, Camarines Norte)

29. Parish of St. Helena the Empress (Sta. Elena, Camarines Norte)

30. Parish of St. Lawrence the Deacon and Martyr (San Lorenzo, Sta. Elena, CN)

31. Parish of Visitation of Mary (Tabugon, Sta. Elena, Camarines Norte)

24. Archdiocese of DAVAO

1. San Pedro Apostol Cathedral (Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Davao)

2. St. Jude Parish Shrine (one of the oldest parish churches in the Archdiocese, a diocesan shrine and a popular destination of devotees)

3. Sta. Ana Parish Shrine (one of the oldest parish churches in the Archdiocese, a diocesan shrine and a popular destination of devotees)

4. Sto. Rosario Parish Church (one of the oldest parish churches, located in the far south of the Archdiocese)

5. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church (Calinan) – an old parish church located in the far north of the Archdiocese

6. St. James Parish Church (an old parish church located in the far north of the Archdiocese)

7. Immaculate Conception Parish Church (Peñaplata) – an old parish church located in in the island of Samal

25. Diocese of DIGOS

1. St. Joseph the Worker Church

2. Immaculate Conception Church

3. St. Michael the Archangel Church

4. Sto. Rosario Church

5. Mary Mediatrix of All Grace Cathedral

26. Diocese of DIPOLOG

1. Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral (Dipolog City)

2. St. James the Greater Parish Church (Dapitan City)

3. Sto. Niño de Dohinob Parish Church (Dohinob, Pres. M.A. Roxas, Zamboanga

del Norte)

4. St. Joseph the Worker Parish Church (Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte)

5. Assumption of Mary Parish Church (Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte)

6. Holy Cross Parish Church (Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte)

7. Diocesan Shrine of the Divine Mercy (Siari, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte)

8. St. Vincent Ferrer Shrine and Parish Church (Olingan, Dipolog City)

27. Diocese of DUMAGUETE

1. St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral Church (Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental)

2. St. Anthony of Padua Parish Church (Sibulan, Negros Oriental)

3. St. James the Greater Parish Church (Tanjay City, Negros Oriental)

4. Sto. Niño Parish Church (Mabinay, Negros Oriental)

5. Holy Child Parish Church (Jimalalud, Negros Oriental)

6. St. Augustine of Hippo Parish Church (Bacong, Negros Oriental)

7. St. Nicholas of Bari Parish Church (Siaton, Negros Oriental)

8. St. Thomas of Villanueva Parish Church (Bayawan City, Negros Oriental)

9. St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church (Siquijor, Siquijor)

28. Diocese of GUMACA

1. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Alabat, Quezon)

2. St. Peter the Apostle (Calauag, Quezon)

3. San Diego de Alcala Cathedral (Gumaca, Quezon)

4. Immaculate Conception (Macalelon, Quezon)

5. St. Peter the Apostle (Mulanay, Quezon)

6. Conversion of St. Paul (Pitogo, Quezon)

7. San Vicente Ferrer Diocesan Shrine (Brgy. San Vicente, Gumaca, Quezon)

29. Diocese of IBA

1. St. Augustine Cathedral Parish (Iba, Zambales)

30. Diocese of ILAGAN

1. Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel (Gamu, Isabela)

2. The National Shrine of Our Lady of Guibang (Gamu, Isabela)

3. The Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph (Echague, Isabela)

4. Our Lady of the Pillar Parish Church (Cauayan, Isabela)

5. Our Lady of La Salette Parish (Roxas, Isabela)

6. Saint Paul the Apostle Parish Church (Cabagan, Isabela)

31. Diocese of ILIGAN

1. St. Francis Xavier Parish Church (Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte)

2. Holy Cross Parish Church (Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte)

3. Divine Mercy Shrine (Bacolod, Lanao del Norte)

4. St. Michael the Archangel’s Cathedral (Quezon Ave., Iligan City)

5. Our Mother of Perpetual Help Shrine (Brgy., San Miguel, Tibanga, Iligan City)

32. Diocese of IMUS

1. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Pillar (Imus Cathedral, City of Imus)

2. National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette (Silang, Cavite)

3. Diocesan Shrine of Nuestra Sra. Soledad de Porta Vaga and Parish of San Roque

(San Roque, Cavite City)

4. Parish and Diocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (Naic, Cavite)

5. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Nuestra Sra. de Candelaria (Silang, Cavite)

6. Diocesan Shrine of Saint Augustine and Parish of Santa Cruz (Tanza, Cavite)

7. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary (Rosario, Cavite)

8. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Parish of Saint Mary Magdalene (Kawit, Cavite)

9. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Fatima (Binakayan, Kawit, Cavite)

10. Saint Gregory the Great Parish (Indang, Cavite)

11. Our Lady of the Assumption Parish (Maragondon, Cavite)

12. Saint Michael the Archangel Parish (City of Bacoor)

13. St. Francis of Assisi Parish (City of General Trias)

14. Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (Tagaytay City)

15. St. Augustine Parish (Mendez-Nuñes, Cavite)

16. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (City of Dasmariñas)

17. Saint Joseph Parish (Carmona, Cavite)

18. St. Jude Taddeus Parish (Trece Martires City)

19. Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (DBB-1, City of Dasmariñas)

20. Sto. Niño de Molino Parish (Molino, City of Bacoor)

33. Prelature of INFANTA

1. St. Mark the Evangelist & Holy Child of Prague Cathedral (Infanta, Quezon)

2. Prelature Shrine of St Joseph, Husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Polillo,

Quezon)

3. Mahal na Poong Nazareno Chapel (Polillo, Quezon)

4. San Luis Obispo Parish (Baler, Aurora)

5. St Anthony of Padua (Casiguran, Aurora)

6. Our Lady of Ermita Chapel (Casiguran, Aurora)

34. Diocese of IPIL

1. St. Joseph Cathedral (Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay)

2. Our Lady of Fatima Parish (Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay)

3. Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay)

4. Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay)

35. Prelature of ISABELA de BASILAN

1. Central Vicariate – Sta. Isabel de Portugal Cathedral Parish (Isabela City, Basilan)

2. Eastern Vicariate – St. Peter’s Parish (Lamitan City, Basilan)

3. Western Vicariate – San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Matarling, Lantawan, Basilan)

36. Archdiocese of JARO

1. The National Shrine of the Our Lady of Candles, Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral

(Jaro, Iloilo City)

2. The Parish Church of St. Thomas of Villanova (Miag-ao, Iloilo)

3. The Parish Church of St. Michael the Archangel (San Miguel, Jordan, Guimaras)

4. The Parish Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentino (Cabatuan, Iloilo)

5. The Parish Church of Patronage of St. Joseph (Pototan, Iloilo)

6. The Parish Church of Sts. Peter and Paul (Barotac Viejo, Iloilo)

7. The Holy Rosary Chapel, Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary of the

Philippines Mother House (Molo, Iloilo City)

37. Apostolic Vicariate of JOLO

1. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral (Jolo, Sulu)

2. Immaculate Conception Parish (Siasi, Sulu)

3. Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish (Bongao, Tawitawi)

4. Sto Niño Parish (Batubatu, Panglima Sugala, Tawitawi)

5. Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage (Mapun, Tawitawi)

38. Diocese of KABANKALAN

1. St. Vincent Ferrer Shrine (La Castellana, Negros Occidental)

2. St. Therese of the Child Jesus Shrine (Little Way College Seminary, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental)

3. St. Francis Xavier Cathedral (Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental)

4. St. Paul Parish (Cauayan, Negros Occidental)

5. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish (Sipalay City, Negros Occidental)

6. San Isidro Labrador Parish (Binalbagan, Negros Occidental)

7. Our Lady of Snows Parish (Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental)

39. Diocese of KALIBO

1. St. John the Baptist Cathedral Parish – Diocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Kalibo

(Kalibo, Aklan)

2. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish (Batan, Aklan)

3. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (Madalag, Aklan)

4. St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Malinao, Aklan)

5. St. Peter the Apostle Parish (Ibajay, Aklan)

6. St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Buruanga, Aklan)

7. Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish (New Washington, Aklan)

40. Diocese of KALOOKAN

1. San Roque Cathedral Parish (A. Mabini St. corner 10th Avenue, Caloocan City)

2. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Grace (Eugene de Mazenod St., Caloocan City)

3. San Bartolome Parish (Rizal Avenue, San Agustin, Malabon City)

4. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of the Immaculate Conception (General Luna Street, Concepcion, Malabon City)

5. San Lorenzo Ruiz and Companion Martyrs Parish (Kaunlaran Village, North Bay Boulevard South, Navotas City)

6. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Jose de Navotas (M. Naval St. San Jose, Navotas City)

41. Diocese of KIDAPAWAN

1. Our Lady Mediatrix of All Grace Cathedral Parish (Kidapawan City)

2. Sta. Teresita del Niño Jesus Parish (Mlang, North Cotabato)

42. Diocese of LAOAG

1. St. William Cathedral (Laoag City)

2. Minor Basilica of St John the Baptist (Badoc, Ilocos Norte)

3. St. Andrew the Apostle Church (Bacarra, Ilocos Norte)

4. St. James the Greater Church (Solsona, Ilocos Norte)

5. Our Lady of Lourdes Church (Balatong, Laoag City)

6. Diocesan Shrine of St. Nicholas de Tolentino (San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte)

43. Diocese of LEGAZPI

1. Parish Church of Saint James the Greater (Libon, Albay)

2. Parish Church of Saint Stephen the Protomartyr (Ligao City)

3. Diocesan Shrine and Parish Church of Saint Vincent Ferrer (San Vicente, Tabaco

City)

4. Diocesan Shrine and Parish Church of Our Lady of Salvation (Joroán, Tiwi, Albay)

5. Diocesan Shrine and Parish Church of Saint Padre Pio (Rawis, Legazpi City)

6. Filipino-Chinese Personal Parish Church of Saint Jude Thaddeus (Lapu-Lapu,

Legazpi City)

7. Cathedral Parish of Saint Gregory the Great (Legazpi City)

44. Diocese of LIBMANAN

1. St. James the Greater Cathedral (Libmanan, Camarines Sur)

2. Our Lady of the Pillar Parish Church (San Isidro, Libmanan, Camarines Sur)

3. St. Joseph the Worker Parish Church (Milaor, Camarines Sur)

4. Our Lady of Penafrancia Parish Church (Sinuknipan, Del Gallego Camarines Sur)

5. St. John the Baptist Parish Church (Sipocot, Camarines Sur)

6. Most Holy Trinity Parish Church (Ragay, Camarines Sur)

45. Archdiocese of LINGAYEN-DAGUPAN

1. Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist (Dagupan City, Pangasinan)

2. Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary (Manaoag, Pangasinan)

3. Minor Basilica of Saint Dominic (San Carlos City, Pangasinan)

46. Archdiocese of LIPA

1. Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of St. John the Baptist (Lian, Batangas)

2. Parish of St. Anthony of Padua (Kaylaway, Nasugbu, Batangas)

3. Immaculate Conception Parish (Balayan, Batangas)

4. Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Raphael the Archangel (Calaca, Batangas)

5. Minor Basilica of St. Martin of Tours (Taal, Batangas)

6. Our Lady of Caysasay Shrine (Labac, Taal, Batangas)

7. Minor Basilica and Parish of the Immaculate Conception and Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Nino ng Batangan (Batangas City)

8. St. Paul the Apostle Parish (Isla Verde, Batangas City)

9. Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph the Patriarch (San Jose, Batangas)

10. Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of St. James the Greater (Ibaan, Batangas)

11. Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Vincent Ferrer (Banay-banay, Lipa City)

12. Cathedral of San Sebastian (Lipa City)

13. Divino Amor Church (Lipa City)

14. St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish (Dagatan, Lipa City)

15. National Shrine of St. Padre Pio (San Pedro, Sto. Tomas)

47. Diocese of LUCENA

1. Cathedral of St. Ferdinand (King, Lucena City)

2. Minor Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel (Tayabas City)

3. National Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows (Dolores, Quezon)

4. St. Jude Thaddeus Diocesan Shrine (Cotta, Lucena City)

5. St. Anne Diocesan Shrine (Malicboy, Pagbilao,Quezon)

6. Sto. Cristo De Burgos Diocesan Shrine (Sariaya, Quezon)

7. Our Lady of Peñafrancia Diocesan Shrine (Capistrano Subdivision, Gulang-Gulang, Lucena City)

48. Diocese of MAASIN

1. Cathedral-National Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption

– Ang Mahal nga Patrona (Tunga-tunga, Maasin City, Southern Leyte)

2. Immaculate Conception Parish (Baybay City, Leyte)

3. San Isidro Church (Punta, Baybay City, Leyte)

4. Immaculate Conception Parish (Hilongos, Leyte)

5. Saint Joseph Parish (Matalom, Leyte)

6. Holy Child Parish (Malitbog, Southern Leyte)

7. St. John the Baptist Parish (San Juan, Southern Leyte)

8. Diocesan Shrine of the Holy Cross and First Mass (Limasawa, Southern Leyte)

9. Diocesan Shrine of San Antonio de Padua (Pomponan, Baybay City, Leyte)

10. Immaculate Conception Parish (Sogod, Southern Leyte)

49. Diocese of MALAYBALAY

1. San Isidro Labrador Cathedral (with Relic of St. Isidore) Malaybalay City, Bukidnon

2. Abbey of the Transfiguration (San Jose, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon)

3. St. Michael Archangel Parish (Linabo, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon)

4. Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish (Mailag, Valencia City, Bukidnon)

5. Immaculate Conception Parish (Guinoyoran, Valencia City, Bukidnon)

6. Immaculate Conception Parish (Kibawe, Bukidnon)

7. Nuestra Señora del Pilar Mission Station (Sumilao, Bukidnon)

8. San Agustin Parish (with Relics of St. Augustine & Sta. Monica) Valencia City, Bukidnon

9. San Roque Parish (with Relic of San Roque) Masimag, Don Carlos, Bukidnon

10. San Andres Parish (with Relic of St. Andrew, Apostle) Maramag, Bukidnon

11. San Vicente Ferrer Parish (with Relic of San Vicente) Kalilangan, Bukidnon

12. St. John XXIII College Seminary Chapel (with Relic of St. John 23rd) Pal-ing, Patpat,

Malaybalay City, Bukidnon

50. Diocese of MALOLOS

1. Cathedral and Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (City of Malolos)

2. Minor Basilica of La Purisima Concepcion (Sta. Maria, Bulacan)

3. National Shrine of the Divine Mercy (Marilao, Bulacan)

4. National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima (City of Valenzuela)

5. National Shrine and Parish of St. Anne (Hagonoy, Bulacan)

6. National Shrine of Nuestra Senora de Salambao (Obando, Bulacan)

51. Archdiocese of MANILA

1. For Government Officials and Workers, Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel

Archdiocesan Shrine of Mary Queen of Peace (Our Lady of EDSA) Quasi Parish

EDSA Shrine (Quezon City)

2. For the Sick, Health Care Workers, and People with Disabilities

Chapel of St. Lazarus, San Lazaro Hospital (Sta. Cruz, Manila)

3. For Teenagers, Youth and Students

San Felipe Neri Parish (Mandaluyong City)

4. For Children

Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño (Tondo, Manila)

5. For Families, Grandparents, and Elderlies

Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Loreto (Sampaloc, Manila)

6. For Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

National Shrine of the Sacred Heart (San Antonio Village, Makati City)

7. For Workers and Laborers

Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph – San Jose de Trozo Parish

(Sta. Cruz, Manila)

8. For Young Adults and Professionals

San Ildefonso Parish (Pio del Pilar, Makati City)

9. For Artists, Musical Bands, and Athletes

Saint John Bosco Parish (Brgy. San Lorenzo, Makati City)

10. For Educators

San Fernando de Dilao Parish (Paco, Manila)

11. For Confraternities, Ecclesial Movements, Associations, and New Communities

Archdiocesan Shrine of Espiritu Santo (Sta. Cruz, Manila)

12. For Seminarians, Deacons, Priests, Bishops, Consecrated Persons, and Missionaries

Royal and Conciliar San Carlos Seminary (EDSA Guadalupe, Makati City)

13. For Catechists and Voluntary Workers

Minor Basilica and National Shrine of San Lorenzo Ruiz (Binondo, Manila)

14. For Poor and Orphans

National Shrine of the Our Lady of the Abandoned (Santa Ana, Manila)

15. For Prisoners and their families

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish (F.B. Harrison Street, Pasay City)

16. For Ecumenical and Inter-faith

National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Makati City)

17. For Migrants and Refugees

Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Guia (Ermita, Manila)

18. For Ecology

San Pablo Apostol Parish (Tondo, Manila)

19. For Digital Communicators

Mary Mother of Hope Mission Station – Landmark Chapel (The Landmark

Makati, Makati City)

National Shrines and Minor Basilicas in the Archdiocese of Manila:

20. Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Manila Cathedral) – Intramuros,

Manila

21. National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus (San Miguel, Manila)

22. Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno (Quaipo, Manila)

23. National Shrine of Saint Michael & the Archangels (San Miguel, Manila)

24. Minor Basilica of San Sebastian (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel) – Quiapo, Manila

52. Diocese of MARAWI

1. Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage Parish (Malabang, Lanao delSur)

2. Immaculate Conception Parish (Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte)

3. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish (Baloi, Lanao del Norte)

53. Diocese of MARBEL

1. Christ the King Cathedral (Alunan Ave., City of Koronadal, South Cotabato)

54. Diocese of MASBATE

1. St. Anthony of Padua Cathedral Church (Masbate City)

2. St. Nicholas of Tolentino Parish Church (Mobo, Masbate)

3. Holy Cross Parish Church (San Jacinto, Ticao Island-Masbate)

4. St. Paschal Baylon Parish Church (San Pascual, Burias Island-Masbate)

5. Our Lady of the Pilar Parish Church (Baleno, Masbate)

6. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish Church (Cataingan, Masbate)

7. Sto. Niño Parish Church (Pulanduta, Balud, Masbate)

55. Diocese of MATI

1. San Nicolas de Tolentino Cathedral

2. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Monastery church

3. San Vicente Ferrer Parish

4. San Salvador del Mundo Parish

5. Immaculate Conception Parish

6. St. James the Apostle Parish

56. Diocese of NAVAL

1. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary (Naval, Biliran)

2. Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima (Calubian. Leyte)

3. St. James the Apostle Church (Caibiran, Biliran)

57. Diocese of NOVALICHES

1. Good Shepherd Cathedral

2. Our Lady of Mercy National Shrine

3. St. Peter Parish

4. Santuario di San Paolo

5. St. Vincent de Paul Shrine

6. Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish

7. Our Lady of Fatima Shrine

8. San Bartolome parish

58. Archdiocese of NUEVA SEGOVIA

1. Our Lady of the Assumption Parish (Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur)

2. St. Lucy Parish (Sta. Lucia, Ilocos Sur)

3. Conversion of St. Augustine Parish (Tagudin, Ilocos Sur)

4. Basilica Minore of St. Nicholas de Tolentino (Sinait, Ilocos Sur)

5. The Parochial Shrine of Santo Cristo Milagroso (Vigan City)

6. St. Augustine Parish (Bantay, Ilocos Sur)

7. Our Lady of Hope Parish (Caoayan, Ilocos Sur)

59. Archdiocese of OZAMIS

1. Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Ozamiz City, Misamis

Occidental)

2. St. Michael Parish (Tangub City, Misamis Occidental)

3. St. John the Baptist Parish (Jimenez, Misamis Occidental)

4. Holy Cross Parish (Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental)

5. San Isidro Labrador Parish (Calamba, Misamis Occidental)

6. Birhen sa Cotta Shrine (Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental)

60. Diocese of PAGADIAN

1. Sto. Niño Cathedral Parish (Pagadian City)

2. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish (Molave, Zamboanga del Sur)

3. St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Pagadian City)

4. San Isidro Labrador Parish (Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur)

5. Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage Parish (Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur)

61. Archdiocese of PALO

1. Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lord’s Transfiguration (Palo, Leyte)

2. Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Nino (Tacloban City)

3. St. Francis Xavier Church (Abuyog, Leyte)

4. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church (Burauen, Leyte)

5. Holy Cross Church (Carigara, Leyte)

6. Sts. Peter and Paul Church (Ormoc City)

7. St. Francis Xavier Church (Palompon)

8. Sacred Heart Seminary Chapel (Palo, Leyte)

62. Diocese of PARAÑAQUE

1. National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help

2. The National Shrine and Parish of Our Mary Help of Christians

3. National Shrine and Parish of the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

4. St. Andrew Cathedral Parish (Diocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso)

5. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph (Bamboo Organ Church)

6. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned

7. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

8. Resurrection of Our Lord Parish

9. San Isidro Labrador Parish

63. Diocese of PASIG

1. Immaculate Conception Cathedral (Brgy. Malinao, Pasig City)

2. Minor Basilica and Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Anne (Brgy. Sta. Ana, Taguig City)

3. Sto. Niño de Taguig Parish (North Signal Village, Taguig City)

4. Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish (Santolan, Pasig City)

5. Diocesan Shrine of Sta. Martha-San Roque Parish (Pateros, Metro Manila)

64. Apostolic Vicariate of PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN

1. Immaculate Conception Parish (Cathedral Puerto Princesa City)

2. St. Ezekiel Moreno Parish (Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City)

3. San Raphael the Archangel Parish (Plaridel, Aborlan, Palawan)

4. Sto. Niño Parish (Apurawan, Aborlan, Palawan)

5. Sto. Niño de Sicud Parish (Sicud, Rizal, Palawan)

65. Diocese of ROMBLON

1. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of the Immaculate Conception (San Fernando, Romblon)

2. Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Vincent Ferrer (Odiongan, Romblon)

3. Nuestra Señora dela Candelaria Parish (Azagra, San Fernando, Romblon)

4. St. Nicholas of Tolentino Parish (Banton, Romblon)

5. St. Augustine Parish (San Agustin, Romblon)

6. St. Joseph Cathedral Parish (Romblon, Romblon)

7. Sta. Barbara Parish (Cajidiocan, Romblon)

8. St. Joseph Spouse of Mary Parish (Looc, Romblon)

66. Diocese of SAN CARLOS

1. St. Charles Borromeo Cathedral Parish (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)

2. Sts. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish (Calatrava, Negros Occidental)

3. St. Joseph Parish (Sagay City, Negros Occidental)

4. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish-Shrine (Vito, Sagay City, Negros Occidental)

5. Sto. Niño Parish (Cadiz City, Negros Occidental)

6. St. Roch Parish (Manapla, Negros Occidental)

7. Our Lady of Buensuceso Parish (Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental)

8. St. Joseph Parish (Canlaon City, Negros Oriental)

67. Diocese of SAN FERNANDO, LA UNION

1. St. William the Hermit Cathedral (San Fernando City, La Union)

2. Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan (Luna, La Union)

3. Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Charity (Agoo, LaUnion)

4. Diocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora Virgen Del Mar Cautiva (Sto. Tomas, La Union)

68. Archdiocese of SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA

1. Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando, Santo Rosario (Poblacion, City of San

Fernando, Pampanga)

2. Archdiocesan Shrine of Apung Mamacalulu (Lourdes Sur, Angeles City, Pampanga)

3. Our Lady of Grace Parish (Poblacion, Mabalacat City, Pampanga)

4. Santa Ana Parish, San Joaquin (Poblacion, Sta. Ana, Pampanga)

5. San Luis Gonzaga Parish, Santa Cruz (Poblacion, San Luis, Pampanga)

6. San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish (Sta. Cruz Poblacion, Macabebe, Pampanga)

7. Santo Tomas Apostol Parish (Poblacion, Sto. Tomas, Pampanga)

8. Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes (Cabetican, Bacolor, Pampanga)

9. Santa Rita de Cascia Parish, San Jose (Poblacion, Sta. Rita, Pampanga)

69. Diocese of SAN JOSE DE ANTIQUE

1. St. Joseph Cathedral (San Jose de Buenavista, Antique)

2. St. Rita of Cascia Parish Church (Siralom, Antique)

3. Holy Child Parish Church (Bugasong, Antique)

4. St. Blaise Parish Church (Sebaste, Antique)

70. Diocese of SAN JOSE, NUEVA ECIJA

1. St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral (Maharlika Highway, San Jose City, Nueva Ecija)

2. Parroquia de Sto. Niño de Puncan (Brgy. Puncan, Carranglan, Nueva Ecija)

3. San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish (Carranglan, Nueva Ecija)

4. Parroquia Santuario de San Jeronimo (Brgy. Baloc, Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija)

5. San Roque Parish (Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija)

6. Diocesan Shrine of the Holy Face of Jesus of Manoppello, Immaculate Conception

Parish (Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija)

7. St. Andrew Parish (Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija)

71. Apostolic Vicariate of SAN JOSE, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO

1. Chapel of St. Anthony de Padua (Bishop’s Residence Compound San Jose,

Occidental Mindoro)

2. St. Joseph Cathedral (San Jose, Occidental Mindoro)

3. St. Sebastian Church (Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro)

4. Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Pilar (Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro)

5. Our Lady of the Assumption Church (Lubang, Occidental Mindoro)

72. Diocese of SAN PABLO

For Communicators and those who work in the field of communication

1. San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Brgy. San Vicente, City of Biñan)

For Police forces, soldiers, security personnel, and those who are working in the government

2. St. John the Baptist Parish (Longos, Kalayaan, Laguna)

For Educators, artists, athletes

3. San Agustin Parish (Bay, Laguna)

For the sick, persons with disabilities, and with special needs, healthcare workers

4. Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (United Subdivision, San Pedro City)

For Teenagers, youth, families, Children, grandparents, and the elderly

5. Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish (Calumpang, Liliw, Laguna)

For Workers, Entrepreneurs, Businessmen and Business Women

6. San Isidro Labrador Parish (Makiling, Calamba City)

For Members of Christian and Marian Fraternities, and Consecrated Persons

7. Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish (Poblacion, City of Sta. Rosa)

For Members of ecclesial movements and new communities

8. Transfiguration of the Lord Parish (Poblacion, Cavinti, Laguna)

For Missionaries, Catechists, and Missionaries of Mercy

9. St. Mother of Teresa Calcutta Parish (Timbao, City of Biñan)

For Justice and Promoters of Justice

10. St. John the Baptist Parish (Poblacion, Liliw, Laguna)

For Choirs, Marching bands and musicians

11. San Gregorio Magno Parish (Poblacion, Majayjay, Laguna)

For the poor, migrants, prisoners, and workers to console the afflicted

12. San Roque Parish (San Roque, San Pablo City)

For Bishops, those who work with the Holy See, Priests, Deacons, and Seminarians

13. Cathedral Parish of St. Paul the First Hermit (San Pablo City)

Other Diocesan Shrines

14. National Shrine of St. Anthony of Padua (Poblacion, Pila, Laguna)

15. Diocesan Shrine of Jesus in the Holy Sepulcher (Landayan, San Pedro City)

16. Diocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus (UPLB Campus, Los Baños, Laguna)

17. Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Poblacion, Pagsanjan, Laguna)

18. Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Turumba (Poblacion, Pakil, Laguna)

19. Diocesan Shrine of San Isidro Labrador (Poblacion, Binan City)

20. Diocesan Shrine of San Vicente Ferrer (Mamatid, Cabuyao City)

73. Diocese of SORSOGON

1. Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral Church (Sorsogon City)

2. St. Joseph Parish Church (Barcelona, Sorsogon)

74. Diocese of SURIGAO

San Nicolas de Tolentino Vicariate:

1. San Nicolas de Tolentino Cathedral (Surigao City)

2. Our Lady of Peace & Good Voyage (Bilang-bilang, Surigao City)

Sts. Peter & Paul Vicariate:

3. Sts. Peter & Paul (Sison, Surigao del Norte)

4. San Isidro Labrador (Alegria, Surigao del Norte)

St. Augustine Vicariate:

5. San Pedro Calungsod (Sta. Cruz, Placer, Surigao del Norte)

6. St. Peter Claver (Claver, Surigao del Norte)

Immaculate Conception Vicariate (Dinagat Province):

7. Immaculate Conception Parish Church (Dinagat, Dinagat Province)

8. San Antonio de Padua (Libjo, Dinagat Province)

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Vicariate (Siargao Island):

9. Sta. Monica (Sta. Monica, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte)

10. Santo Niño (Dapa, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte)

75. Apostolic Vicariate of TABUK

1. St. William’s Cathedral (Bulanao, Tabuk City)

2. St. Peter Catholic Church (Lubuagan)

3. St. Joseph Catholic Church (Dagupan, abuk City)

4. Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus (Conner, Apayao)

5. Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church (Pudtol, Apayao)

76. Diocese of TAGBILARAN

1. Assumption of Our Lady Shrine-Parish Church (Poblacion, Dauis, Bohol)

2. St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral Shrine-Parish Church (Tagbilaran City, Bohol)

3. Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church (Taloto, Tagbilaran City, Bohol)

4. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Church (Poblacion, Balilihan, Bohol)

5. Santo Niño Parish Church (Poblacion, Valencia, Bohol)

6. Nuestra Señora de la Luz Parish Church (Poblacion, Loón, Bohol)

7. San Pedro Apostol Parish Church (Poblacion, Loboc, Bohol)

8. San Vicente Ferrer Parish Church (Poblacion, Calape, Bohol)

77. Diocese of TAGUM

1. Christ the King Cathedral (Tagum City, Davao del Norte)

2. Parish Church of the Eucharistic King (Tagum City)

3. San Jose Parish (Pantukan, Davao de Oro)

4. Sto. Niño Parish (Panabo City, Davao del Norte)

5. Sta. Teresa Parish (Nabunturan, Davao de Oro)

6. San Ignacio de Loyola Parish (Monkayo, Davao de Oro)

7. San Miguel Parish (Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte)

8. San Vicente Ferrer Parish (Maragusan, Davao de Oro)

9. Sto. Nino Parish (Talaingod, Davao del Norte)

10. Holy Family Parish (Laak, Davao de Oro)

78. Diocese of TALIBON

1. Most Holy Trinity Cathedral (Talibon, Bohol)

2. St. Michael the Archangel Parish Church (Jagna, Bohol)

3. Immaculate Conception Parish Church (Duero, Bohol)

4. Our Lady of Consolation Parish Church (Guindulman, Bohol)

5. St. Joseph Parish Church (Candijay, Bohol)

6. Sto. Niño Parish Chruch (Ubay, Bohol)

7. St. Michael the Archangel Parish Church (San Miguel, Bohol)

8. St. Anthony the Abbot Parish Church (Carmen, Bohol)

9. St. Paul the Apostle Parish Church (Inabanga, Bohol)

10. The Shrine of Our Lady of the Fatima (Buenavista, Carmen, Bohol)

79. Diocese of TANDAG

1. Immaculate Conception Parish (Cantilan, Surigao del Sur)

2. San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish (Tandag City)

3. La Purisima Concepcion Parish (Tago, Surigao del Sur)

4. Holy Child Parish (Lianga, Surigao del Sur)

5. Mother of Mercy Parish (Barobo, Surigao del Sur)

6. St. Vincent de Paul Parish (Mangagoy, Bislig City)

80. Diocese of TARLAC

(Vicarial Seats)

1. St. Sebastian Cathedral Parish (Tarlac City)

2. Sr. Michael the Archangel Parish (San Miguel, Tarlac City)

3. St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Camiling, Tarlac, City)

4. St. Rose of Lima Parish (Paniqui, Tarlac)

5. St. Catherine of Alexandri Parish (Gerona, Tarlac)

6. Immaculate Conception Parish (Victoria, Tarlac)

(Diocesan Shrines)

1. Santuario de la Inmaculada Conception (Conception, Tarlac)

2. Shrine of St. Nicholas of Tolentine (Capas, Tarlac)

3. Shrine of St. Faustina Kowalska (Cann, Paniqui, Tarlac)

4. Shrine of St. Francis of Assisi (San Manuel, Tarlac City)

5. Shrine of St. Josemaria Escriva (Magaspac, Gerona, Tarlac)

6. Nuestra Señora de la Paz y BuenViaje (Lapaz, Tarlac)

7. Nuestra de Nuestra Señora de la Merced (Matatalaib, Tarlac City)

8. Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus (Ramos, Tarlac)

(Places of Pilgrimage)

1. La Sagrada Familia Parish (Sulipa, Gerona, Tarlac)

2. Mater Dolorosa Parish (Dolores, Capas, Tarlac)

3. St. Pope John Paul II Parish (Palimbo, Caarosipan, Camiling, Tarlac)

81. Apostolic Vicariate of TAYTAY

1. St. Isidore the Farmer Parish (Roxas, Palawan)

2. St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral Parish (Taytay, Palawan)

3. St. Francis of Assisi Parish (El Nido, Palawan)

4. St. John the Baptist Parish (Poblacion, Dumaran, Palawan)

5. St. Augustine Parish (Cuyo, Palawan)

6. St. Augustine Parish (Coron, Palawan)

7. La Inmaculada Concepcion Parish (Culion, Palawan)

82. Archdiocese of TUGUEGARAO

JANUARY – For Children (Feast of the Sto. Niño)

1. Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño De San Gabriel (San Gabriel Village, Tuguegarao City)

For Ecumenical and Inter-faith (Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan 18-25)

2. Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Peter (Tuguegarao City)

FEBRUARY – For Consecrated Men and Women (Presentation of the Lord, Feb 2)

3. Chapel of Poor Clare Monastery (Bayo, Iguig, Cagayan)

For the Sick, Health Care Workers, and People with Disabilities

(World Day of the Sick, Feb 11)

4. Chapel of St. Paul Hospital (Tuguegarao City)

5. Basilica of Our Lady of Piat (Piat, Cagayan)

6. Parish Church of St. Roch (Sanchez Mira, Cagayan)

MARCH

7. St. Raymund de Penafort Parish (Rizal, Cagayan)

APRIL – For Government Officials and Workers, Armed Forces, Police, and Security Personnel

8. Archdiocesan Shrine of the Divine Mercy of Our Lord (Pengue-Ruyu, Tuguegarao City)

For Teenagers and Youth (Summer Vacation)

9. Chapel of the Good Shepherd (University of St. Louis, Tuguegarao City)

10. Parish Church of St. Philomena (Alcala, Cagayan)

MAY – For Workers and Laborers (Labor Day)

11. Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph the Worker (San Jose, Baggao, Cagayan)

For Social Communicators (Ascension Sunday)

12. Parish Church of St. Vincent Ferrer (Solana, Cagayan)

JUNE – For BEC Workers and LLM (Pentecost Sunday)

13. Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary (Aparri, Cagayan)

JULY – For Grandparents, and the Elderly (World day of Grandparents and the Elderly)

14. Parish Church of St. Anne (Buguey, Cagayan)

AUGUST – For the Clergy and Seminarians (St. John Vianney Sunday)

15. San Jacinto Seminary Chapel (Peñablanca, Cagayan)

16. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary Chapel (Lyceum of Aparri)

SEPTEMBER – For Catechists and Voluntary Workers (National Catechetical Month)

17. Chapel of San Lorenzo Ruiz (Lyceum of Aparri)

For Educators (International Teachers Month (Sept to Oct. 5)

18. Ermita de San Jacinto (Tuguegarao City)

19. Chapel Of Our Lady of Chartres (St. Paul University, Tuguegarao City)

OCTOBER – For Ecology (Feast of St. Francis)

20. Parish Church of the Holy Family (Gadu, Solana, Cagayan)

For Prisoners and their Families (Prison Awareness Sunday, every last Sunday of October)

21. Parish Church of St. Dominic De Guzman (Cataggaman, Tuguegarao City)

NOVEMBER – For the Poor (33rd Sunday in OT)

22. Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Isidore the Farmer (Nabaccayan, Gattaran, Cagayan)

23. Parish Church of Our Lady of Fatima (Allacapan, Cagayan)

83. Diocese of URDANETA

1. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral (Urdaneta City, Pangasinan)

2. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish (Sison, Pangasinan)

3. Sto. Niño Parish (Binalonan, Pangasinan)

4. St. Anthony Abbot Parish (Villasis, Pangasinan)

5. St. Patrick of Ireland Parish (Tayug, Pangasinan)

84. Diocese of VIRAC

1. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral (Virac, Catanduanes)

2. St. John the Baptist Parish (Bato, Catanduanes)

3. Holy Cross Shrine of Batalay/Our Lady of Sorrows Parish (Batalay, Bato,

Catanduanes)

4. St. Andrew the Apostle Parish (San Andres, Catanduanes)

5. St. John the Baptist Parish (Caramoran, Catanduanes)

6. St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish (Pandan, Catanduanes)

7. Our Lady of the Assumption Parish (Viga, Catanduanes)

8. St. Isidore the Farmer Parish (Gigmoto, Catanduanes)

9. St. Michael the Archangel Parish (San Miguel, Catanduanes)

85. Archdiocese of ZAMBOANGA

1. Our Lady of the Pilar Parish (Barangay Vitali, Zamboanga City)

2. Our Lady of Purification Parish (Barangay Sta. Maria, Zamboanga City)

3. Our Lady of Ransom (Barangay Mercedes, Zamboanga City)

4. St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish (Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City)

5. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish (Barangay Ayala, Zamboanga City)

6. Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Zamboanga City)

7. Our Lady of the Pilar Shrine (Zamboanga City)

86. MILITARY ORDINARIATE OF THE PHILIPPINES

1. St. Ignatius of Loyola Cathedral

2. Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face

3. St. Joseph Chapel (Camp Crame)

4. St. Michael the Archangel (Headquarters Philippine Army)

READ: CBCP lists ‘Pilgrim Churches’ for Jubilee 2025