CBCP lists ‘Pilgrim Churches’ for Jubilee 2025

For the Jubilee 2025, several churches across the Philippines are designated as destinations for pilgrims.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said these churches will serve as places of pilgrimage for the special “time of spiritual renewal and grace for the universal Church.”

“These sacred sites will offer the faithful an opportunity for deeper reflection, conversion, and the experience of God’s infinite mercy,” said Cardinal-elect Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president.

Jubilee pilgrimages also offer the faithful the chance to receive a plenary indulgence under the usual conditions: sacramental confession, Eucharistic communion, and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father.

Pope Francis has urged pilgrimages to Rome, local churches and shrines in this holy year.

He emphasized the blessings of pilgrimage and indicates that the Sacrament of Reconciliation is the starting point for such a journey.

Since many cannot travel to Rome for a pilgrimage, bishops worldwide designated their cathedrals and shrines as special places of prayer for pilgrims.

“These designated places will offer opportunities for reconciliation, indulgences, and other events intended to strengthen and revive faith,” said Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP secretary general.

The Jubilee of Hope will officially open on Dec. 24, 2024, with the pope opening the “Holy Door” in St. Peter’s Basilica and presiding over a Mass.