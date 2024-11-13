Retired auxiliary bishop Teodoro Buhain of Manila dies at 87

Bishop Teodoro Buhain Jr., a retired auxiliary bishop of the Manila Archdiocese, died Wednesday at the age of 87.

A Nov. 13 statement from the archdiocese said the bishop passed away at 11 a.m. at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

Buhain was ordained a priest for the Manila archdiocese on Dec. 21, 1960.

In January 1983, at the age of 45, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of Manila and was ordained to the episcopate on Feb. 21 of the same year.

At the age of 66, he resigned in 2003.

He served as a priest for 63 years and as a bishop for 41 years.

Details of the wake and funeral have yet to be announced.