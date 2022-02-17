Manila’s Catholic priests lead ‘penitential walk’ to pray for voters in May polls

The clergy of the Manila archdiocese led a “penitential walk” on Thursday, February 17, to pray for the voters as they choose the country’s next leaders this coming May elections.

They are joined by other priests from Manila’s suffragan dioceses and the religious men and women from different congregations.

“We ask our fellow Filipinos to be ‘maka-Diyos kaya makabayan,’ to discern their choice well and prefer leaders who embody and promote the values of the Kingdom of God,” the archdiocese said.

The activity started at 9 a.m. Mass at the Manila Cathedral with Cardinal Jose Advincula as the main presider and homilist.

The event also aims to mark the 150th anniversary of the martyrdom of the three priests Mariano Gomez, José Burgos and Jacinto Zamora, collectively known as GomBurZa.

After the Mass, the penitential walk will follow from the cathedral to the GomBurZa memorial marker at the Luneta Park, and then proceed to the Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Guia in Ermita.

The archdiocese said they are doing the “alay-lakad” according to the pious Filipino sense of penance.

“For us Filipinos, doing acts of penitensya or sacrifice is never just for oneself, but always intercessory, that is, in behalf of others and in solidary with others,” it said.

“As a clergy, we shall make this act of sacrifice not only for our personal piety but also for the sake of our people and in communion with our people.”