Manila archdiocese to build center for exorcism

Construction has started for a religious structure that will serve as a ‘center for exorcism’ in the Archdiocese of Manila.

It will be known as the Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism, located in Guadalupe Viejo, a neighborhood in the city of Makati.

The project broke ground on May 17, with Cardinal Jose Advincula and Fr. Francisco Syquia, director of the Archdiocese of Manila Office on Exorcism (AMOE), in attendance.

“This center,” according to Fr. Syquia, “will minister to those in bondage to the devil who are therefore the poorest of the poor and are usually overlooked”.

In a social media post, the AMOE said the project is a product of more than seven years of “prayers, planning and fundraising” and “will be the first of its kind in Asia, if not the world”.

The facility will house the archdiocese’s Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, the Ministry of Exorcism Office, and the Ministry on Visions and Phenomena Office.

It will also serve as the headquarters of the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists (PACE), which is under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

PACE is also affiliated with the International Association of Exorcists (IAE) based in Italy.

The St. Michael Center’s chapel will be dedicated to Our Lady of the Angels.