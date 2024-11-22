Deadline extended: UST National Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

The official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas, The Varsitarian, is now calling for entries from college and university-level publications for the 10th edition of the UST National Campus Journalism Awards (UNCJA).

The campus journalism awards will recognize exceptional work in three categories: in-depth reporting, editorial writing and feature writing.

“Entries may tackle all campus, local, or national issues, elaborating their relevance to the campus community,” The Varsitarian said.

The entries should be published or posted online between March 4, 2024 and Dec. 7, 2024.

It added that print articles must be submitted in PDF format, while online stories that are screen-grabbed must be converted into a PDF file format.

These can be submitted through bit.ly/10THUNCJA until December 10. The initial deadline was set on November 18.

DEADLINE IS EXTENDED! The Varsitarian invites all college- and university-level student publications to participate in the 10th UST National Campus Journalism Awards (UNCJA). On its 10th year, UNCJA will recognize exceptional works in campus journalism across three distinct… pic.twitter.com/1TOYY9eZzQ — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) November 19, 2024



Each campus publication is allowed to submit a maximum of three entries per category.

“Winning entries will receive a cash prize of P20,000 and a certificate,” the publication said.

The winners of the UNCJA will be announced during the 26th Inkblots, the Varsitarian’s annual fellowship of campus journalists in the Philippines, in January 2025.